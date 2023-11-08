Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Patrick Dempsey named People's Sexiest Man Alive at 57: 'My ego takes a nice little bump'

Patrick Dempsey had been featured in People's Sexiest Man Alive issue 10 times before landing the cover

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
McDreamy finally has something to show for his efforts of being effortlessly handsome.

Patrick Dempsey was named People's Sexiest Man Alive after appearing on 10 previous covers of the iconic issue in supporting roles.

"I've been the bridesmaid," the former "Grey's Anatomy" actor said exclusively to People. "Now I get the big picture not the little picture that's on the side."

Patrick Dempsey in a grey shirt on the cover of People Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' issue split Patrick Dempsey in a jean shirt on another cover of People Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' issue

Patrick Dempsey on the cover of People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue. (Carter Smith/People Magazine)

"I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life," he told the magazine. "It’s nice to have the recognition, it's fun. If you can use this for something positive, it's good. And certainly my ego takes a nice little bump."

Dempsey is particularly passionate about the Dempsey Center, which he founded in memory of his late mother. The center, located in Maine, "provides personalized and comprehensive cancer care at no cost."

Patrick Dempsey in a striped blue suit jacket looks to his left to smile for the camera in Italy

Patrick Dempsey joked that he was "finally" made People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive." (Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on his late night show, Dempsey joked that the decision for him to receive the title was "finally" made. "We've been close a few times," he said after the cover was revealed.

"Never give up on a dream," he teased, adding that he fasted and went to the gym a month prior to shooting the cover.

"You have to enjoy the moment when you have it. The year goes by so quickly," he noted. Chris Evans was given the title last year, and Dempsey admitted he had not heard from the "Avengers" star yet, but hoped to soon.

Patrick Dempsey in a blue shirt and dark navy suit smiles next to wife Jillian in a black strapless dress on the "Disenchanted" carpet

Patrick Dempsey says his family laughed "quite hard," when they discovered he had earned the magazine title. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Dempsey was not expecting the coveted title, explaining, "I was completely shocked, and then I laughed and was like, ‘You’re kidding me? This is a joke, right?' I was on a plane heading from New York to Maine and we were taxiing out – it was very early in the morning – and my phone rang. And I started laughing, and it's like too funny."

Patrick Dempsey puts his thumb on his chin as he smolders on the carpet in Italy in a traditional black tuxedo

Patrick Dempsey is appreciative of the awareness he can bring to the Dempsey Center, which he founded in honor of his late mother. (Maria Moratti/Getty Images)

Dempsey, who has three children with wife Jillian Dempsey, told Kimmel that his family had a similar reaction. "They laughed – quite hard. They were like, ‘No seriously, who is it?’ And I'm like, ‘No, it’s me.'"

Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.