Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber strip down for Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber’s star-studded Halloween party

Hollywood’s hottest stars are getting into the Halloween spirit.

Celebrities were all dressed up Friday in Los Angeles for former supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber’s annual Casamigos Halloween party soirée.

Casamigos was famously co-founded by Gerber and George Clooney, as the star-studded event was organized by the tequila brand.

Celebrity friends, including Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber, Jessica Alba, Kim Kardashian and more came dressed to impress for the spooky occasion.

Paris Hilton channeled her inner Britney Spears while wearing the sexy stewardess dress with a matching hat from the pop star’s "Toxic" music video.

Joining the Spears fan club was "Honey" actress Jessica Alba, dressed in the barely there, sheer, sparkly jumpsuit from her 2003 hit. Alba donned a blonde wig with the sparkling rhinestone ensemble.

Justin Bieber dived into the Halloween bash dressed up in snorkeling gear. The "Baby" singer wore a pink and orange floral patterned shirt. Bieber had his shirt opened, showing off his tattooed body.

Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio flaunted her fit physique by dressing up as a sexy gold goddess. Ambrosio stunned in a two-piece sequined set with sparkling fringes and a partial tulle skirt. She topped off her look with a gold floral headband.

The hosts of the evening, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, championed Halloween as Sandy and Danny from the classic movie "Grease." Crawford and Gerber wore matching leather jackets to channel their inner John Travolta and late Olivia Newton-John.

Crawford and Gerber’s daughter Kaia joined in on the family moment as she dressed as the 1960s model Edie Sedgwick. She attended the Halloween bash with "Elvis" star and boyfriend Austin Butler as his costume was the famous artist Andy Warhol.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly came dressed to kill with their Halloween costumes. Fox sported a costume inspired by the schoolgirl assassin Gogo Yubari from Quentin Tarantino’s 2003 "Kill Bill: Volume 1" movie.

Kelly coordinated his killer outfit with Fox while he dressed as Uma Thurman’s iconic costume in a yellow jumpsuit. The couple had fake blood on their face for the spooky occasion.