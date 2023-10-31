Heidi Klum dresses up as a giant peacock for Halloween after teasing with stripped down photo

Heidi Klum is not afraid to ruffle some feathers.

The model dressed as a giant peacock for her annual Halloween party. The 50-year-old required an entourage to transform into her tail feathers.

Her husband, Tom Kaulitz walked the carpet alongside her as an egg, making it a themed couples costume.

She kept fans updated all day on Instagram prior to the big costume reveal, posting photos of her halfway through the makeup process. She shared snapshots of her prosthetics being applied and a glimpse into what the rest of the costume would look like, revealing her upper body in a pink fluffy outfit.

Ahead of her big reveal on the red carpet, Klum teased her fans with a nude photo on Instagram, calling it "the calm before the storm," saying her "motto for this Halloween" is "go big or go home." The photo gave zero hints as to what her costume could potentially be, which is how Klum prefers it.

HEIDI KLUM TEASES HALLOWEEN PARTY WITH NUDE PHOTO: ‘GO BIG OR GO HOME’

"My Halloween costume is complicated," she told Fox News Digital in September 2023. "I was almost going to say … I might not be able to come, but I think we're going to work it out now. I think the best thing is always to not give too many hints because then the surprise is bigger."

The "America's Got Talent" judge definitely surprised fans with her costume last year, when she walked the red carped dressed as a worm. During a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," she said she is "obsessed with Halloween," because she "love[s] the fantasy of it all" and getting to walk in someone else's shoes for a night.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

"Last year I was a cute little rain worm," she told the TV host. "This was very hard. I was very claustrophobic because basically they had to tie my arms down in order to be in this position, and then my face was like glued to the outside of it, so I couldn't really move my face any which way. I was just stuck. So, three hours beforehand, I wouldn't eat anymore, I wouldn't drink anything, because, I mean I guess I could have worn a diaper in there, but I didn't."

In 2019, Klum decided to dress as an alien – a creepier, bloodier version of the out of this world creature. She turned it into a couples costume, with her husband dressing up as an astronaut.

The decision to dress as an alien was an homage to Kaulitz's band Tokio Hotel, whose fans are known as aliens.

In the past, Klum has also dressed as Fiona from "Shrek," a cadaver, a 95-year-old version of herself, Jessica Rabbit and a werewolf.

The model has been hosting a big Halloween party for almost 23 years. She told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2019, she "immediately fell in love with Halloween" when she moved to the United States, and felt "all that was missing was a fantastic party." She took it upon herself to start the party and top herself in terms of costumes, every year.

"I always try to find things that people naturally wouldn’t do," Klum told People earlier in October. "Most people do nurses or police officers, but I was always looking for something that I hadn’t seen."