Brooke Shields, Heidi Klum, Demi Moore sizzle on red carpet: PHOTOS

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields walked the red carpet at the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, wearing a backless sequined dress with a Chevron pattern, featuring jewel toned colors. She paired the look with a messy bun, hoop earrings and subtle makeup.

The actress attended the awards as one of the night's honorees. In her acceptance speech, Shields spoke about feeling more comfortable in her body, learning to embrace aging and the importance of female friendships, advising women to "hold tight to your female friends" since "much of [her] growth" is due to "all the brave women in [her] life."

"It’s today that, finally, I feel sexier, I feel calmer, I feel wiser, I feel more beautifully vulnerable and more confident than I ever have," Shields said in her acceptance speech. "Do I wish things were as high and perky as they used to be? Yes I do. But finally, I’ve really — it’s taken a while, but I’ve finally learned to like myself as I am."

Demi Moore

Demi Moore stunned on the red carpet at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in a silver shimmering strapless Carolina Herrera dress and a black clutch from the same designer. She wore her signature long black locks down in her usual style and kept her makeup minimal.

The "Ghost" star attended the ceremony to present her friend, Gwyneth Paltrow, with the innovation award. The two actresses have been friends for years and often make appearances on one another's social media accounts. Moore has been present at various Goop events in support of Paltrow, most recently at the screening of Paltrow's Netflix show, "Sex, Love & Goop," in 2021.

"Last night’s @CFDA Awards 🪩 Such an honor to attend with @wesgordon, and present the Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion to the one and only @gwynethpaltrow," she wrote on Instagram the next day. "(@pilaf.littlemouse couldn’t make it this time, but she oversaw the getting ready process and approved of my gorgeous, sleek, silver @carolinaherrera dress."

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum turned heads when she arrived at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, wearing a backless white dress with fuzzy material covering it from top to bottom, which also featured a deep V-neck.

The supermodel posted many photos of her look on Instagram, both before and after the event, tagging designer Lever Couture. She wore her hair down and slicked back, pairing the look with red nail polish and clear high heels.

Last week, Klum made headlines when she dressed as a peacock for her annual Halloween party. She is known to go big for the holiday, telling The Hollywood Reporter in November 2019 she "immediately fell in love with Halloween" when she moved to the United States and felt "all that was missing was a fantastic party," taking it upon herself to make it happen.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrived at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala arm in arm, posing for pictures in front of the streetlamps lined outside the art museum. Lopez posed in a gold bra attached to a matching see-through skirt with a embroidered pattern , while Ben Affleck wore a black suit and white undershirt.

Lopez paired the dress, which showed off her toned abs, with a red jeweled necklace, matching earrings, a gold bracelet and a gold clutch and chose to wear her hair down. The "Dance Again" singer made sure the dress' slit was visible by popping her leg out when posing for pictures.

She posted photos of her look on Instagram, and the comments section was full of fans complimenting her appearance and fashion choices.

"Not gonna lie .. stunning couple…her dress is beautiful," one fan wrote. Another added, "still the most beautiful woman on the planet."

Gywneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow walked the red carpet at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards as the recipient of the Innovator Award for her work with her wellness brand, Goop, dressed in a black G Label by Goop dress. The dress featured a turtleneck top and a skirt with a thigh-high slit, and she paired the outfit with silver earrings and a tennis bracelet.

When speaking about her Innovator Award win, Palrow said receiving the award was "very validating." She also spoke with People about how much it meant to her to receive the honor, saying she's always trying to find new ways to innovate.

"I think it's just sort of how I'm wired," Paltrow told the outlet. "I'm always thinking about what's coming around the corner, and what I'm missing. .. what our customer is missing, what might be exciting. I think I'm a very creative person innately, so there's always something going on in there."

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian walked the carpet at two separate events this week, and in two very different dresses. At the CFDA Fashion Awards, she appeared in a two-piece tight black leather ensemble featuring a sleeveless turtleneck top and a matching floor length skirt. She wore her hair in a messy bun with bangs.

Earlier in the week, she attended the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala in a bright pink tight backless, strapless gown with a long train. She wore long black gloves and a diamond necklace, wearing her hair in a slicked back ponytail.

The reality TV star received some backlash on her Instagram post showcasing the look from fans who weren't happy with her decision to continue to support Balenciaga.

"I really don’t know why you’re still supporting this brand…," one commenter wrote, while another simply asked, "Why are you still supporting that brand???"

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton arrived at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala in a floor-length gown with blue accents worn with a belt across her waist. She opted to have her hair in a tight high ponytail.

She posted photos from inside the event with her mom, Kathy Hilton, and her husband, Carter Reum. She and Reum first met in their 20s but fell out of touch until reconnecting in November 2019, when Reum's sister invited her to their family's Thanksgiving holiday. After getting engaged in February 2021, the two got married in November of that year, welcoming their son Phoenix in January 2023.

"I’m so obsessed with him. My whole heart feels so full. I feel like my life is so complete now," she said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in March 2023 of her son. "I just feel that this is a whole new phase of my life and even with his name, Phoenix. I feel like this is all about transforming and becoming a new person and growing in ways that I couldn’t even imagine before."

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway rocked two looks on the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards. At the start of the night, the "Interstellar" star wore a two-piece Ralph Lauren denim ensemble featuring a corseted shirt and floor-length skirt. She wore her straight hair down with a statement necklace around her neck.

As the host of the award show, Hathaway walked the carpet at the end of the night, wearing a sheer red Rodarte dress. For this look, "The Devil Wears Prada" star put her hair up into a bun and accessorized with more subtle jewelry.

"[Stylist Erin Walsh] has been so inspiring to me, the way she manages to take in her own style but ground them in a sense of timelessness. It has created a greater opportunity for me to explore," Hathaway told Vogue in September 2023. "When I was a younger actress, a lot of the things I did were based in fear, wanting to do something right, and now I don’t mind doing things wrong. I don’t think I’ll fall apart, and the stakes don’t feel so high. So, I’m dressing with a lot more gratitude and a lot more joy."

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek confidently walked the red carpet at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in a metallic two-toned rose gold dress with a structured halter style neckline. Her hair was gathered to one side and draped over her left shoulder in waves, showing off the statement earpiece she was sporting on her right ear.

She walked the carpet alongside her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault, who she shares 16-year-old daughter Valentina with. Valentina has accompanied her mom on a number of red carpets in the past, including fashion shows and movie premieres. While she's supportive on the carpet, Hayek once called her one of her harshest critics.

"I gotta tell you, she's very tough. I was terrified to take her," Hayek said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," referring to taking her daughter to the "Eternals" premiere. "She's seen movies where she goes, 'My God, that was awful. Mom, what were you thinking?' So, I was so scared."

Laura Linney

Laura Linney looked regal in white when she arrived at the CFDA Fashion Awards wearing a white gown with a red jacket. The "Ozark" actress kept her makeup and jewelry subtle and wore her hair back in a braided low bun.

While at the award show, Linney presented The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award to Maria Cornejo, a designer known for the simplicity of her designs.

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart looked radiant as she walked the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards, wearing an all-black sparkly tweed suit, which featured extra wide pant legs and an oversize coat.

When speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the awards, Stewart went into detail about her fashion sense and what goes into deciding what she's going to wear at events. She explained staying in shape is more important than what you're wearing, saying, "If you keep healthy and keep in shape and keep yourself looking appropriate, clothes look good on you."

"I like classic, good fashion that I can wear year after year after year," Stewart told the outlet. "It's not that I always wear vintage, I don't, but I have a closet full of very beautiful clothing."

Leni Klum

Heidi Klum's daughter, Leni Klum, arrived at the CFDA Awards red carpet wearing a see-through nude corseted top with puffy sleeves tucked into a red satin and silk skirt, both designed by Hellessy.

The budding model stunned on the red carpet wearing a dramatic red lip, a slicked back tight low bun and dangling earrings. Her last red carpet appearance was at her mom Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party, where she dressed as a sexy version of Strawberry Shortcake. While Heidi is happy about her daughter's modeling career now, Leni explains she shut it down in the past.

"I was stopped in a Brandy Melville when I was 12, and they asked me to model for their clothes. I was freaking out because Brandy Melville was my favorite at the time. It was the only place I went shopping," Leni told People in October 2023. "I said, 'Mom, mom, guess what? Brandy Melville wants me to model. Please, please.' And she was like, 'Absolutely not.' I was really sad about it, but, in the end, she was right. And I feel like that's what sparked me to want to model more."

Mariska Hargitay

Mariska Hargitay attended the Glamour Women of the Year Awards over the weekend in support of friend Brooke Shields, who was one of the night's honorees. The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star walked the carpet in a flowing black gown.

The internet went wild when a video of her asking photographers on the carpet to zoom in on her necklace went viral. In the video, she says, "Somebody go super close on my necklace because I'm wearing B for Brooke." She pointed to the pendant on her chest, asking, "Can you see it? Can you go super tight."

Fans of the actress were quick to praise her for being supportive of her friend, with one Instagram commenter writing, "women uplifting and supporting other women rally is my drug of choice," and another writing "you were shining last night! What a wonderful group of gal pals you have."

Naomi Watts

Prior to presenting journalist Alina Cho with the Media Award, Naomi Watts walked the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards in a daring little black dress that was both backless and featured a plunging neckline and fluffy sleeves. She wore her hair in a loose low bun and had a mostly natural makeup look, aside from a bold red lip.

In addition to posing for photos alongside Cho at the event, Watts posted a carousel of photos with Cho and other stars at the ceremony, including Molly Ringwald and Demi Moore, and gave fans insight into what everyone ate for dinner at the ceremony.

"Alina Cho one of the coolest freaking chics I know. So fun celebrating you receiving the CFDA’s Media Award last night," Watts wrote in an Instagram post recapping the night. "What a beautiful night of fashion and friendship in the most wonderful setting, topped with a glorious chicken pot pie!"

Selma Blair

Selma Blair made quite a statement when she walked the red carpet wearing a dark blue dress with light blue flowers embroidered on it and a cardigan with the names of Alice Wong, Sinéad Burke, Keely Cat-Wells, Maria Town, Andraéa LaVant, KR Liu and Judy Heumann, all of whom are known advocates for disability rights.

The actress attended the award ceremony as an honoree this year, having won Glamour's 2023 Daring to Disrupt Award. When speaking to Glamour, she said, "I love fashion" and seeing what different people are "doing with pretty things," making it a point to prove "clearly, activism and style are one and the same."

"Nobody dared to disrupt more than one of the great leaders of disability rights, the late Judith Heumann. She said, 'We are the leaders of inclusiveness and community, of love, equity and justice,'" Blair wrote on Instagram. "It is my great honor to be a part of a community of women who are disrupting thoughts and systems every day, furthering the work of Judy and doing our best to honor and expand her legacy."

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain shut down the red carpet when she arrived at the LACMA Art+Film Gala over the weekend, wearing a silver Gucci gown with a halter-style neckline. The dress was adorned with silver metal tassels, making it shimmer in the moonlight.

She wore her hair in a sleek tight ponytail, putting her dangling silver and red earrings on full display and finishing the look with a matching Gucci purse. While inside the Gala, Chastain was photographed hanging out with other attendees, including Andrew Garfield, Salma Hayek and Pedro Pascal, and was escorted that evening by her "Memory" co-star, Peter Sarsgaard.

Fans on her Instagram were impressed by her appearance, one fan calling her "the epitome of old hollywood glamour" in the comments section and others writing, "your pony tail is so ICONIC," and "this hairstyle suits her face so much."

Molly Ringwald

Molly Ringwald walked the red carpet at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards alongside designer Zac Posen while wearing a dress he designed. She wore a one-sleeve red gown, which featured a dramatic left sleeve.

The actress posted a series of photos of herself inside the awards ceremony, mingling with friends Demi Moore, Naomi Watts, Martha Stewart, Posen and honoree Alina Cho.

"What a beautiful evening! Congratulations to all of the designers whose work inspires me," she wrote on her Instagram. "And thank you to Zac Posen who always makes me feel so glamorous."

Millie Bobby Brown

As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Millie Bobby Brown took home the title of Glamour's Global Woman of the Year award. Brown wore a silky black dress with a mixed-metal halter. She wore her hair in a messy bun with a section of her hair flowing down the side of her face.

The "Stranger Things" actress walked the carpet alongside her fiancé, Jacob Bongiovi, and her future mother-in-law, Dorothea Hurley. She gave Hurley a shout-out during her acceptance speech, saying "your passion to help others with your humanitarian work inspires me, and I hope to be half the woman you are."

"Such a wonderful night filled with love and celebration," Brown wrote on her Instagram a few days later. "To have both my mum and dad plus my American mom there for me, I felt so loved! And my fiancé, who I love immensely! I felt so special. Yay me. Yay women."

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish dressed in her signature baggy and oversize style while posing for photos at the LACMA Art+Film Gala, wearing a big Gucci sweater with matching pants. She kept her sunglasses on as she posed for photos, giving the camera a smoldering look.

The artist has been heavily promoting her third fragrance, which was made available Nov. 9.

"Billie. We dont need more perfumes. We need the album. Thank you <3," one fan commented under one of her Instagram posts.

Another wrote, "this post mislead me to thinking it was the third album cover, almost passed out."

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens put her best foot forward when she walked the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards in a stunning strapless black ball gown designed by Vera Wang. She accessorized with small hoop earrings, black elbow-length gloves and strappy black heels.

The "High School Musical" star styled her hair in a sleek bun. She walked the red carpet with her fiancé, professional baseball player Cole Tucker, who she has been seeing since late 2020. They became engaged at the end of 2022.

"We had definitely talked about it, but I did not expect it to happen the way that it happened and the moment that it happened," Hudgens told People in March 2023 about getting engaged. "It definitely caught me off guard, and I was bawling my eyes out."

Nina Dobrev

"Last night was golden," Nina Dobrev captioned Instagram photos of herself in a glittery gold strapless Oscar de la Renta dress, which she wore to the CFDA Fashion Awards.

The actress kept the gold theme going with her accessories. She wore gold earrings and a bracelet and carried a gold clutch while posing for photographs.

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst brought '60s glam to the LACMA Art+Film Gala when she arrived wearing an a-line mini dress by Gucci, embellished with rhinestones. She paired the dress with a beige purse and silver heels.

The "Spiderman" actress walked the carpet with husband Jesse Plemons. The two had been dating since March 2016 and now have two kids together, sons Ennis and James.

"It was one of those connections where you just know," she told The New York Times in 2020. "But we’re also very respectful people and were mindful of the fact that we were working together intensely. After we were done with the show [Fargo], we’d FaceTime now and then, and I just missed him. I missed being around him. And he did, too. We didn’t get together until the following March, when we’d had the time to realize how much we missed each other and how much we wanted to be in each others’ lives."

America Ferrera

America Ferrera is also a Glamour Global Women of the Year honoree at this year's award ceremony.

Ferrera opted for a strapless black dress with a see-through skirt, featuring floral patterns, open-toed heels and a black clutch. She spoke to Glamour in October, opening up about how her experiences as a young actress made her fight harder to ensure equal rights for women and other minorities.

"It is so often the women who carry so much of the responsibility to create access and opportunity. But also, it is the women who are given the least resources to achieve it," she explained. "So I became very passionate about democracy and elections, and that’s how I got proximate to the issues of environmental racism and access to education, reproductive freedom, and bodily autonomy."