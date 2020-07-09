Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's relationship timeline

Celebrity relationships aren't always known for their longevity or stability, but it appears that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady check both of those boxes -- and more.

The football pro and Brazilian supermodel have proven that they can withstand the test of time, but also the trials of living in the public eye -- not to mention raising kids while working and their recent move to Tampa Bay after Brady, 42, was traded to the Buccaneers.

With several years of bliss under their belt -- and hopefully many more -- here's a look back at Brady and Bündchen's relationship.

TOM BRADY ADMITS GISELE BUNDCHEN 'WASN'T SATISFIED' WITH THEIR MARRIAGE: 'I NEEDED TO MAKE A CHANGE'

The beginning

The two were introduced by a mutual friend around 2006, Bündchen told Vanity Fair in 2009.

"The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen," recalled the model, who turned 40 on Monday. "We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn’t want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other.”

GISELE BUNCHEN TALKS TOM BRADY'S DEPARTURE FROM THE PATRIOTS

Bündchen said that she "wasn't looking for a relationship" at the time, "but you don't choose."

Two and a half months after they began dating, Brady's ex, actress Bridget Moynahan, revealed that she was pregnant with Brady's child, which Bündchen called "a surprise" and a "wake-up call."

Moynahan, 49, gave birth to Brady's son Jake in 2007.

Engagement and marriage

In 2009, the "It" couple got engaged.

TOM BRADY AND GISELE BUNDCHEN HIT THE BEACH IN COSTA RICA AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

"When he proposed to me, he made up this whole story how my apartment was flooding, and I ran over there to try to fix the situation," Bündchen told Vogue in a "73 Questions" video. "When I got there, the whole apartment had candles and rose petals everywhere, and then he went down on his knees to propose, and I'm like, 'Get up!' Because he just had surgery and had three staph infections. And I was like 'What are you doing?' He's like, 'I gotta go on my knees,' and I’m like, 'No, no, no! Get up, please!'"

Not long after their engagement, the two married in a private Santa Monica ceremony.

Brady told GQ magazine that the ceremony was planned in "10 days."

GISELE BUNDCHEN DOESN'T LIKE THE TERM 'STEPMOM'

"We went back to the house and I barbecued aged New York strips. We had champagne, a cake, some ice cream. It was a great night," he gushed. "I think you always have this idea that weddings need to be 200 people and you invite everybody, and I'm all for it if people want to do that, but I think there was really something special about just having our parents there."

The two had a bigger ceremony just a few months later in Costa Rica.

Brady told the outlet that the ceremony was just for extended family, no teammates or other A-list stars.

"The thing about it is, the day's for you," he said. "It's nothing personal against anybody, but it's not about them. It's about what you and your wife need for that day."

TOM BRADY OPENS UP ABOUT MARRIAGE TO GISELE BUNDCHEN

Babies

Later in the same year of their weddings, Brady and Bündchen welcomed their first child together: Benjamin.

The model gave birth to Benjamin in the bathtub, People magazine reported (via New York Daily News).

In 2012, baby number two -- Vivian -- entered the mix.

People Magazine reported that Bündchen again gave birth at home.

As reported by The Huffington Post, the famous couple never publicly confirmed whether they were expecting a baby, but rumors spread and were eventually proven correct.

GISELE BUNDCHEN SHARES TIPS ABOUT BALANCING 'UNNECESSARY STRESS' AFTER SUFFERING PANIC ATTACKS

“We feel so lucky to have been able to experience the miracle of birth once again and are forever grateful for the opportunity to be the parents of another little angel,” Bündchen announced on Facebook at the time. “She is healthy and full of life. Thank you all for your support and well wishes. We wish you and your families many blessings.”

Trouble in paradise?

In 2015, divorce rumors began to swirl, but it didn't take long for Brady to set the record straight.

"We're in a great place. ... " he told Boston, Mass., radio station, WEEI. "There's no bigger supporter I have than her."

Next up: Deflategate.

When Brady was suspended for several games following the scandal now known as "Deflategate," Bündchen poked fun at the rumors online.

"Don't worry guys. I will keep him ready," the model captioned an Instagram photo of herself playing catch with her hubby.

The family seemed to take another hit in 2018 when Brady and the New England Patriots lost the Super Bowl, which reportedly upset their children.

JIM CAREY OPENS UP ABOUT 'VERY SPECIAL' EX-FIANCEE RENEE ZELLWEGER

But like water off her wings, Bündchen was able to turn the loss into a teachable moment for the little ones.

“Sometimes you have to let other people win,’’ she told her upset children, according to USA Today. “...We have to share. Sharing is caring.’’

Back on track

Nowadays, it seems the two are happy as ever.

Per Insider, Brady told Oprah Winfrey that retirement from football comes up at times, with Bündchen asking her hubby "what more" does he want out of his career.

JOHN LEGEND ADMITS HE CHEATED IN THE PAST BEFORE MEETING CHRISSY TEIGEN

In a career move of her own, Bündchen released a memoir in 2018, which detailed struggles she faced as a mother.

In an interview with People magazine, the model admitted that when she had kids, she felt she had "kind of lost" herself.

"I'd been this very independent person. It was all about me. But now I had this little being, and I suddenly felt l couldn't do other things and that was very hard for me," she recalled. "All I ever wanted was to be a mom, but when you're actually experiencing that, it's a shock."

Now, of course, things are different for many people as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep people in their homes, but the happy couple seems to be enjoying themselves at home.

While glimpses into the family's private life are relatively rare, fans did get to see the two of them jump on a fun social media trend in which couples close their eyes and answer questions about their relationship by pointing to either themselves or their partner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A few silly reveals came from their game, including that both Bündchen and Brady agree that the football pro is guilty of spending more money and owning more clothes than his wife.