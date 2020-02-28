Gisele Bundchen doesn't like the term 'stepmom'

Gisele Bundchen opened up about her blended family while doing a Q&A session on social media Thursday.

The supermodel, 39, was asked by a fan how it feels being a stepmom to husband Tom Brady's eldest son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

"I don’t like the word stepmom,” Bundchen confessed. “I use the word bonus mom because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra, wonderful little angel in my life.”

Brady, 42, and Moynahan, 48, had Jack in August 2007 after they had already broken up. They dated from 2004 to 2006 and she later went on to marry businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015.

In 2009, the NFL quarterback married Bundchen and the couple share two kids: son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, 7.

In her memoir, "Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life," the former Victoria’s Secret Angel admitted she, at first, didn't have "an easy time" learning that Brady's ex was pregnant. But when her stepson was born it made her “heart expand in ways [she] didn’t know were possible.”

In a 2018 interview with People magazine, Bundchen gushed about Jack and his mother. “It wasn’t the ideal situation for anyone — there’s no manual to prepare you for that,” she said.

“But I’m so grateful for [Bridget],” she said. “I know this was hard, but I couldn’t imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus child.”

Meanwhile, Moynahan praised Brady and Bundchen for their co-parenting skills back in 2019.

“Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together,” she told Today. “We both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child but also loved our child as if he was their own. I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love.”