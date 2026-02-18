Christy Carlson Romano tearfully reveals positive cancer screening results in emotional video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano is facing what she calls a "very vulnerable time" after revealing that a recent cancer screening returned concerning results.

The 41-year-old actress and host of the "Vulnerable" podcast shared the emotional update in a tearful Instagram video posted Tuesday, opening up about her family’s history with cancer and the fear she now carries as a mother of two.

She revealed that both of her parents were diagnosed with the disease — her mother "beat it," but her father "eventually didn’t." Romano’s maternal grandmother also died of lung cancer, a history that weighed heavily on her decision to get screened.

Romano said she and her husband, Brendan Rooney, underwent testing together. "My husband’s [results] came back completely negative," she shared. After a long pause, she added quietly, "Mine did not come back negative."

She shared that her next steps in the medical process include a PET scan — a high-level imaging test that can help reveal the metabolic or biochemical function of the body's tissues and organs. The PET scan uses a radioactive drug called a tracer to show both typical and atypical metabolic activity, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Romano said even getting to that appointment has been its own battle. She revealed she is "fighting with companies to get" the scan "covered," describing the process as yet another emotional weight during an already unsettling time.

She additionally spoke about the recent death of James Van Der Beek, who died at age 48 after battling colorectal cancer. Romano, who lives in Austin, reflected on knowing the actor personally.

"I live in Austin, and I was able to meet James Van Der Beek a bunch. His family’s amazing. He’s a pillar of our community in Texas," she said. "They always were raising money for the most amazing charities, and he’s not with us anymore. Cancer is everywhere … which is why I got this test."

Romano said she is also leaning heavily on faith during this uncertain time in her life.

"It’s time to have a strong sense of faith and know that it’s in God’s hands, most of it," she shared. "I’m sure people think I’m overreacting, but I’m not, because cancer is pretty f---ing serious, and I have two little girls."

Romano and Rooney share daughters Sophia, 7, and Isabella, 9.

The "Even Stevens" alum described herself as being in "disbelief," attempting to steady her nerves by immersing herself in work — a recently filmed movie and the rollout of her upcoming memoir — while she waits for definitive answers.

The looming test marks another major health crisis for Romano – in February 2025, she stunned fans when she disclosed she had been accidentally shot in the face while shooting clay pigeons at a birthday celebration for her husband.

"Very vulnerable time for me," Romano said in her new video. "About 367 days since I got shot in the face."

In her Instagram caption, she admitted she hesitated before posting, worried about how it might be perceived.

"Right now the news is that something is going on. I’m nervous and a bit scared (heck who wouldn’t be!). I’m going in for a PET scan later this week and hopefully it’s something easy to treat," she wrote.

"I debated whether or not I was going to post this because I was afraid I’d come off ‘cringe.’ But I decided it was my duty to share, so that people get out there and get screenings. Let’s keep the good vibes going and I will keep you all posted as I get more information."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Romano for comment.