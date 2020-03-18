Gisele Bundchen talks Tom Brady's departure from the Patriots

Gisele Bundchen is opening up about her husband Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots.

The model took to Instagram on Wednesday to reflect on the last 10 years she spent living in Massachusetts as Brady dominated the football field.

"What a ride the last decade has been. Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories. Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime. I’ll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats," Bundchen wrote along a slideshow of memories.

"Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years. We will miss you! ❤🙏"

The Brazilian supermodel shared intimate snaps of the family's adventures in New England, spanning snow days, trips to the park in the fall, as well as behind-the-scenes shots from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

The model's slideshow also shows the six-time Super Bowl winner embracing he and Bundchen's two kids off of the field.

Brady announced Tuesday that he would be ending his time with New England to pursue his football future “elsewhere.”

Several teams entered the Brady sweepstakes, including the Las Vegas Raiders, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he reportedly reached “an agreement in principle” later that night.

According to the NFL Network and ESPN, the deal is worth around $30 million.

Before announcing his departure, Brady and Bundchen were spotted enjoying the beach in Costa Rica.

Bundchen and the NFL quarterback wed in 2009 and the couple share two kids: son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, 7. Brady also shares another child, a 12-year-old son John, with ex Bridget Moynahan.