Gisele Bundchen shares tips about balancing 'unnecessary stress' after suffering panic attacks

Gisele Bundchen opened up about the ways in which she’s removing stress from her life in favor of more mindful, healthy habits.

The 39-year-old model, who is the face of Dior’s Capture Totale campaign, recently spoke with Elle magazine about the campaign and the lifestyle changes she’s made in the wake of struggling with anxiety and panic attacks in her 20s.

“I felt like my world just kept getting smaller and smaller. I became a prisoner in my own life,” she told the outlet in a video from Dior. “On the outside I could have everything, I guess, but on the inside I couldn’t breathe. I think that was the moment for me that I realized I had to change some of my habits.”

Part of that change included shedding away notions that it’s important to fit in and be accepted by others.

“We believe that we have to look a certain way or do a certain thing to be accepted, but that’s not the case and that’s unnecessary stress,” she explained. “We have to be at peace with who we are because we are unique and special. Remember, there is only one you. There are seven and a half billion people on the planet, but there's only one you so honor that. Cherish that. You are special.”

The model, and wife of NFL player Tom Brady, even offered some advice as to how one can prioritize what’s important in their lives.

“Do this exercise and draw a pie or circle and divide the pie up by the percent of time you spend on each part of your life,” she explained. “You can divide it by things like time with your husband, your boyfriend, girlfriend, friends, children, work, personal projects, and caring for your health. It’s a great way to visualize the way you’re allocating your time and if you need to make some slices smaller or bigger.”