Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen hit the beach in Costa Rica amid coronavirus outbreak

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen aren't letting coronavirus stop their beach vacation in Costa Rica.

The NFL star and his model wife were snapped enjoying the sun and water as they walking along the beach. Brady, 42, wore a white t-shirt and swim trunks while Bundchen, 39, donned a teeny-tiny navy bikini.

The couple held hands and kissed as their future is up in the air since Brady hasn't committed to a football team yet.

TOM BRADY OPENS UP ABOUT MARRIAGE TO GISELE BUNDCHEN

The mother of two revealed in a previous Instagram Story Q&A that she will support her husband no matter what he decides to do.

“I would love to know where I’m going to be living this year, but I don’t know that yet,” Bundchen admitted. “But hopefully somewhere nice. And [wherever] my husband is happy playing. So we will see.”

Brady is reportedly meeting with various teams and coaches but hinted back in January that he doesn't want to leave the New England Patriots.

TOM BRADY WANTS THESE 2 THINGS IN ORDER TO LEAVE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: REPORT

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again,” he said on Instagram. “And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

In the meantime, Brady has a new exciting project in the works -- his own production company.

"I’m excited to announce to the world the official launch of 199 Productions. When I was the 199th draft pick in 2000, I knew I needed to work hard every day to prove myself. Launching a production company is no different and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to partner with @therussobrothers, @agbofilms and @gchopra on our first project 'Unseen Football,'" he confirmed on social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our 199 Productions team and partners will create inspiring content to share with the world.Stay tuned.. exciting times are ahead, both on and off the field."