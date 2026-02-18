Shinedown slammed by fans as ‘cowards’ after doubling down on decision to exit Rock the Country festival

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fans slammed Shinedown as "cowards" after the band's lead singer doubled down on the controversial decision to exit the Rock the Country festival.

Shinedown's original participation in the Kid Rock-led festival sparked mixed reactions within the fandom.

"We saw infighting that we had never seen before, and for us, it was our job to [defuse] it," Brent Smith told Rolling Stone. "I just want to remind everybody, it says the ‘United States of America’ – United. And a lot of people right now don’t feel united."

Smith added, "There were certain people that were not happy about [pulling back]. I will say that there was an overwhelming amount of people that agreed with the decision … You’re entitled to your opinion 1,000 percent in this country and that’s one of the beautiful things about it."

Fans are still weighing in on the decision, claiming Shinedown has turned its back on top supporters of the music.

"I’m saying this as a fan of Shinedown - These cowards might still have a large fan base that supports them, but good luck to them in working with event organizers and the management of the other bands they screwed over (Creed, Staind, Skillet, etc…) in the future!" one user wrote on X. Shinedown's drummer, Barry Kerch, had labeled Ludacris a "coward" for backing out of the festival before the band ultimately made the same decision.

"Just a choice!? I feel like they caved into pressure, something I wouldn't have done! They could have easily done the shows with the unity that they always bring to every show!? Much better is [sic] they had stayed! It makes me think a lot less of them now!"

"They destroyed their relationship with their fans just to please people who aren't their fans.. It's just like when they tried canceling Joe Rogan. You really think those people listened to his show? Not a chance."

Not everyone was upset with Shinedown's decision.

"As a die hard shinedown fan myself, I'm happy they made the decision to back out of that festival," one user commented on Loudwire's X post about Smith's comments.

"All the angry folks yelling at the clouds in the comments are the reason Shinedown didn't want to participate in that silly festival," another added. "Can't say a [sic] blame them, I wouldn't be about all this negativity either."

Shinedown took to X on Feb. 6 to announce their sudden exit from the Rock the Country festival, which is being touted as "a celebration of community, tradition, and the spirit that’s carried America through 250 years," explaining that their mission as a band is to "unite, not divide."

"Shinedown is everyone’s band. We feel that we have been given a platform to bring all people together through the power of music and song. We have one boss, and it is everyone in the audience."

"Our band’s purpose is to unite, not divide. With that in mind, we have made the decision that we will not be playing the Rock the Country festival," the statement read.

"We know this decision will create differences of opinion," Shinedown continued. "But we do not want to participate in something we believe will create further division."

Days later, the Kid Rock-led music event canceled its show in South Carolina.

The festival, originally scheduled to be held in Anderson, South Carolina, on July 25 and July 26, was reportedly canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances," according to Fox Carolina .

Rock the Country will travel to various states in 2026, including Georgia, Texas, Florida and New York.

The festival is a celebration of the 250th anniversary of America's independence. According to its website, "It’s a chance to look around and appreciate the strength of our towns, the stories that shaped us, and the moments we’ll be talking about long after the lights go down."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.