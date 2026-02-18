Expand / Collapse search
Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf demands 'free me' after battery arrest in Mardi Gras meltdown

'Even Stevens' star Shia LaBeouf was spotted dancing with his release papers in his mouth during Mardi Gras festivities

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Shia LaBeouf finds faith after working on ‘Padre Pio’ movie Video

Shia LaBeouf finds faith after working on ‘Padre Pio’ movie

Fox News chief religion correspondent Lauren Green reports on Padre Pio’s gifts, including conversion and ‘reading souls,’ as the movie star converts to Catholicism.

Shia LaBeouf broke his silence Wednesday, nearly 24 hours after he was arrested on simple battery charges in New Orleans.

"Free me," LaBeouf wrote on social media just after 2 a.m. Earlier in the day, the "Transformers" actor was spotted celebrating Mardi Gras and dancing on Bourbon Street with his release papers in his mouth, WGNO reported.

Prior to his arrest, LaBeouf showed off an arsenal of colorful Mardi Gras-themed baubles in a selfie shared on X. 

LaBeouf's whirlwind day began with an early-morning bar fight in the Faubourg Marigny district of the city. Authorities responded to a simple battery on the 1400 block of Royal Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. Tuesday where two male victims reported being assaulted, according to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD).

SHIA LABEOUF ARRESTED IN NEW ORLEANS FOLLOWING VIOLENT MARDI GRAS ALTERCATIONS

Shia LaBeouf poses in front of a red curtain

Shia LaBeouf broke his silence with a two-word message shared on social media less than 24 hours after his arrest on battery charges. (Dave Bennett)

LaBeouf was reportedly "causing a disturbance and becoming increasing aggressive at a Royal Street business." When a staff member attempted to eject the actor from the establishment, LaBeouf allegedly used "his closed fists on the victim several times," police said.

SHIA LABEOUF CLAIMS FKA TWIGS ‘SAVED MY LIFE,’ HAS ‘627 DAYS OF SOBRIETY FOLLOWING EX’S ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

"The victims reported that LaBeouf left, but then came back, acting even more aggressive."

Multiple people allegedly attempted to hold LaBeouf down outside the business in Faubourg, and he was eventually let up in hopes that he would leave. 

The "Even Stevens" actor reportedly struck the same victim again with "closed fists to the victim’s upper body" before allegedly assaulting another person by punching them in the nose.

"LaBeouf was again held down until police arrived," police said. "He was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. Upon release, he was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery."

LaBeouf's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Shia LaBeouf walks red carpet at Cannes.

Shia LaBeouf was "causing a disturbance and becoming increasingly aggressive at a Royal Street business," police told Fox News Digital. (Stefanie Rex/dpa)

The "Salvable" star was previously arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor theft from a theft and battery incident that took place in June 2020. 

LaBeouf narrowly avoided jail time and was ordered to attend private therapy to work on his anger management at least once a week, continue monitoring his alcohol by wearing a Soberlink device and undergo random alcohol testing.

His ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, accused him of sexual battery, assault and the infliction of emotional distress in a 2020 lawsuit. 

Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs

Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs met on the set of their film "Honey Boy," before dating for eight months. (Seen in 2018) (Melodie Jeng//GC Images)

Twigs, a British singer whose full name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, met Shia while working on their 2018 film "Honey Boy," and they dated for eight months before ending things in 2019.

In her lawsuit, she accused LaBeouf of "knowingly" giving her a sexually transmitted disease, and described the abuse throughout their relationship as "relentless." She also alleged he would "squeeze or grab her to the point of bruising."

He denied many of the allegations at the time, and stated he was working toward betterment as he had not yet been cured of his "PTSD and alcoholism." In July 2025, Twigs settled the lawsuit against LaBeouf. 

