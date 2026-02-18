Shia LaBeouf demands 'free me' after battery arrest in Mardi Gras meltdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shia LaBeouf broke his silence Wednesday, nearly 24 hours after he was arrested on simple battery charges in New Orleans.

"Free me," LaBeouf wrote on social media just after 2 a.m. Earlier in the day, the "Transformers" actor was spotted celebrating Mardi Gras and dancing on Bourbon Street with his release papers in his mouth, WGNO reported.

Prior to his arrest, LaBeouf showed off an arsenal of colorful Mardi Gras-themed baubles in a selfie shared on X.

LaBeouf's whirlwind day began with an early-morning bar fight in the Faubourg Marigny district of the city. Authorities responded to a simple battery on the 1400 block of Royal Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. Tuesday where two male victims reported being assaulted, according to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD).

LaBeouf was reportedly "causing a disturbance and becoming increasing aggressive at a Royal Street business." When a staff member attempted to eject the actor from the establishment, LaBeouf allegedly used "his closed fists on the victim several times," police said.

"The victims reported that LaBeouf left, but then came back, acting even more aggressive."

Multiple people allegedly attempted to hold LaBeouf down outside the business in Faubourg, and he was eventually let up in hopes that he would leave.

The "Even Stevens" actor reportedly struck the same victim again with "closed fists to the victim’s upper body" before allegedly assaulting another person by punching them in the nose.

"LaBeouf was again held down until police arrived," police said. "He was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. Upon release, he was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery."

The "Salvable" star was previously arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor theft from a theft and battery incident that took place in June 2020.

LaBeouf narrowly avoided jail time and was ordered to attend private therapy to work on his anger management at least once a week, continue monitoring his alcohol by wearing a Soberlink device and undergo random alcohol testing.

His ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, accused him of sexual battery, assault and the infliction of emotional distress in a 2020 lawsuit.

Twigs, a British singer whose full name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett , met Shia while working on their 2018 film "Honey Boy," and they dated for eight months before ending things in 2019.

In her lawsuit , she accused LaBeouf of "knowingly" giving her a sexually transmitted disease, and described the abuse throughout their relationship as "relentless." She also alleged he would "squeeze or grab her to the point of bruising."

