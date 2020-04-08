Tom Brady admits Gisele Bundchen 'wasn't satisfied' with their marriage: 'I needed to make a change'

Tom Brady isn't known for divulging too much about his private life during interviews.

The new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback sat down for a rare, candid chat with Howard Stern for his SiriusXM show on Wednesday and admitted that he had to work hard on his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

“A couple of years ago, she didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family,” Brady said. “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all of a sudden when the season ended, I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all of my other business activities. Let me get into my football training.'"

The six-time Super Bowl champion said that he had to re-prioritize and do more of the domestic work.

"She's sitting there going, 'Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?' And that was a big part of our marriage. I had to, like, check myself. Because she's like, 'I have goals and dreams too.'"

One thing Brady did to help his family stay united was cut back on Patriots organized team activities (OTAs).

“Because with my family, the situation wasn’t great,” Brady said. “[Bündchen] wasn’t satisfied with our marriage, so I needed to make a change in that.”

He and Bundchen decided to also attend marriage counseling to work on their relationship and Brady revealed that a major turning point was when Gisele wrote him a "heartfelt" letter about the status of their marriage, which he kept as a reminder to do his best.

“She actually wrote me a letter, and it was a very thought out letter that she wrote to me and I still have it and I keep it in a drawer and I read it,” he said. “It’s a very heartfelt letter for her to say this is where I’m at in our marriage, and it’s a good reminder for me that things are going to change and evolve over time. What happened and what worked for us 10 years ago won’t work for us forever because we are growing in different ways.”

Brady praised the kind of mother, spouse, friend, and professional Bundchen is.

"I found a wife and a woman that I saw myself with for the rest of my life and she’s been an amazing supporter in everything I’ve done," he said.

The couple tied the knot in 2009 and share two kids: daughter Vivian Lake, 7, and son Benjamin, 10. Brady also has a 12-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.