'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington says upcoming episode is one of his favorites: ‘It’s so Shakespearean’

As “Game of Thrones” comes to a close after eight seasons and more than 70 episodes, Kit Harington revealed the episode airing on Sunday night – full of mystery and tension after the battle of Winterfell – is one of his favorites.

“One of my favorite episodes is 4 because the characters have seemingly got what they needed,” Harington, 32, told Entertainment Weekly. “The world is safe now. They’re celebrating and saying goodbye to lost friends.”

“But as an audience, you’re going, ‘This is only episode 4, something’s going to happen.’ And that’s the cool thing because I think the characters are aware of this as well. There’s something twisted and uncomfortable about it. It’s so Shakespearean,” he added.

Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the hit HBO series, wasn’t the only star to discuss the upcoming episodes.

On Wednesday night, Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and said the next three episodes will be “mental.”

“They’re all insane,” the 32-year-old actress told the late-night host, adding that the fifth episode is the craziest.

“Find the biggest TV you can,” she told viewers.

Harington also shared some of his frustrations with the episode that aired Sunday called “The Long Night.”

His character, along with Clarke’s, rode dragons as they attacked the dragon who fights for the Night King.

Harington told EW he was a bit crushed he was stuck filming in a studio on the dragon instead of filming the battle scenes with his other castmates on the ground.

“I was slightly pissed off I was on a dragon, it stops me from fighting in a crowd,” Harington told the outlet. “It’s going to look cool but I wanted, in some ways – just as Jon does – to get back down on the ground.”

The “Game of Thrones” eighth and final season premiered on HBO on Sunday, April 14. The sixth and final episode of the season is set to air on May 19.

