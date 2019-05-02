‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke recalls moment she met Beyoncé: ‘I ruined it’

“Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke recalled the moment she had the chance to meet singer Beyoncé and blew it after not approaching her.

Clarke, 32, appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday night to talk about the popular HBO series and the much-talked-about-episode, “The Long Night.” The actress said she was at an Academy Awards afterparty when she learned the “Love on Top” singer was a fan of the series.

“She [Beyoncé] voluntarily came up to me, open-faced like, ‘I wanna talk to this girl,’” Clarke recalled. “And I just messed it up. She was clearly a fan and I ruined it.”

'GAME OF THRONES' CINEMATOGRAPHER ADDRESSES COMPLAINTS THAT BATTLE OF WINTERFELL EPISODE WAS TOO DARK

Clarke said she destroyed the moment by making a funny noise.

“I think I started crying. Exactly that noise came out of my mouth. And she was like, 'Hey this is uncomfortable now. I thought you’d be cool, you’re not cool, bye.' And I was like, ‘No, can I get you a drink?’”

“Was Jay-Z there?” Kimmel asked.

“Yeah, he was like, ‘Sup?’ He witnessed it all,” Clarke said with a smile.

The actress said she would like a second chance to meet the “Halo” crooner again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I absolutely love her,” she said of Beyoncé. “It breaks my heart how much I messed it up.”

“The Game of Thrones” eighth and final season premiered on HBO on Sunday, April 14. Clarke told Kimmel that the show’s fifth episode is insane. She told viewers to “find the biggest TV they had.”