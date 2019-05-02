Sophie Turner wore a spacesuit-inspired look to the Billboard Music Awards and fans loved it

"Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner turned heads in her spacesuit-inspired look at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night.

Just hours before the British beauty walked down the aisle and married singer Joe Jonas in a surprise Las Vegas wedding, she lit up Twitter with reactions over her red carpet look.

The 23-year-old jumped on the jumpsuit trend in a floral Louis Vuitton number which she paired with black heels.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to compliment the actress' risque fashion choice.

But Turner's outfit wasn't the only thing that made headlines on Wednesday night. The "X-Men" star shocked fans when she married 29-year-old heartthrob Jonas after the awards show.

After the Billboard Music Awards, the couple and some of music's biggest stars went to Chapel L'Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel, where an Elvis impersonator officiated their much-anticipated wedding. Turner's publicist confirmed the nuptials.

The 23-year-old bride walked down the aisle as country singers Dan + Shay performed their hit, "Speechless." Diplo, a DJ, livestreamed part of the ceremony on Instagram, including the couple reciting their vows.

"I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you, all the days of my life," they said. "In sickness and in health, forever and ever."

After they were pronounced husband and wife, Jonas and Turner posed on a pink Cadillac.

Jonas' brothers, Nick and Kevin, served as his groomsmen. Their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Deleasa, also attended the wedding. Notably absent from the ceremony was Turner's best friend and "Game of Thrones" co-star, Maisie Williams. Turner had previously said Williams would be a maid of honor in her wedding.

It is unclear if the couple is still planning a summer wedding in France Jonas had talked about previously.

They started dating in November 2016 and Jonas proposed to Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the HBO drama series, in October 2017.

Their Las Vegas wedding was in stark contrast to Nick Jonas and Chopra's December nuptials, which featured three days of festivities in India.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.