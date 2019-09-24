Demi Moore says she spoke with ex Ashton Kutcher before release of her tell-all memoir

Demi Moore didn't hold back in her explosive tell-all memoir, "Inside Out," which details her bumpy childhood, career, family life and three marriages.

On Tuesday, the 56-year-old actress appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and revealed that she did speak to ex-husband Ashton Kutcher about the contents of the book.

They were married from 2005 to 2013 and during that time Moore writes how they participated in threesomes and how she caught him cheating on her. She also opens up about miscarrying their child at six months and undergoing multiple rounds of IVF.

“I’m nervous for anyone who is in there from a point of view of feeling sensitive, putting myself in their place, but overall no," Moore told DeGeneres. "I feel so good about the point of view. I have no interest in blaming or villainizing anyone."

When asked about if she's communicated with Kutcher -- who's now married to Mila Kunis, with two children -- “I have, yes," she said.

"I tried to keep the perspective on my story,” Moore added.

"He expressed something that was of a fantasy and it was in my efforts to want to please and be what I thought he wanted," she said of having threesomes.

"It was a misguided sense of not really wanting to look at the harder question or maybe what was really missing. Or, in my case, because I really felt like I had created an addiction to him... I never had that kind of attachment," she admitted.

In an interview with journalist Diane Sawyer on Monday’s “Good Morning America,” Moore said she "lost herself" in their marriage. “I think the thing if I were to look back, I would say I blinded myself and I lost myself," she added.

Moore wrote in her book that the collapse of her marriage impacted her mental and physical health. She broke her 20-year sobriety and began abusing Vicodin and alcohol. Her three daughters – Rumer Willis, 21, Scout Willis, 28 and Tallulah Willis, 25 – stopped speaking to her.

Their father, Moore’s first husband Willis, also pulled away.

“I guess the fundamental question that came forward for me was, ‘How did I get here?’” Moore questioned. “From where I started to what I’ve experienced, where I’ve been, how did I get here?”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this story.