Demi Moore’s split from Ashton Kutcher was 'a nightmare' and 'took her years to get over': report

Demi Moore apparently had a challenging time overcoming her breakup and divorce from Ashton Kutcher.

Six years after the split was finalized, the “A Few Good Men” star is opening up about the toll the collapse of her marriage had on her physical and mental health.

“It really played havoc with her self-confidence,” a source told People of Moore’s split from Kutcher, now 41. “Demi was confused about her life and what direction her career would take as she got older.”

Moore, 56, and the “Punk’d” co-creator began their romance in 2003 when they met during a dinner with mutual friends. The pair would marry two years later, separated in 2011 and were formally divorced in 2013.

According to The New York Times, Moore writes in her forthcoming memoir “Inside Out” that she blamed herself for miscarrying her and Kutcher's child at six months. Moore also reveals that she began abusing Vicodin and alcohol to cope, which ultimately spelled doom for the relationship.

“Separating from Ashton was just a nightmare for her. It took her years to get over it,” People reported. “She was always very insecure about their age difference and it was devastating that Ashton left her."

The magazine also quoted a source as saying: “She had so much self-blame and resentment towards herself after the split. She was really struggling mentally and didn’t take care of herself.”

But all isn’t doom and gloom for the “Indecent Proposal” star. According to People, Moore is in a much better place and had been putting in extensive work to help herself reach a healthier mental space.

“She really has changed a lot for the better in the past few years. You can tell that she is much happier and enjoys her life more,” the source said. “She goes to therapy and works on being a positive and kind person to herself.”

“She wanted to free herself of the trauma and heartbreak endured after her split from Ashton, but it was a struggle,” said the industry source about Moore’s motivation for writing her book. “Demi has been trying to improve her life, gain self-esteem and get healthy for several years. Spilling it all out in a personal memoir is a way to close the old door and open new ones.”

“Inside Out” is available on Sept. 24.