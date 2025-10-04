Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Diddy sentenced, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split fuels speculation

King Charles 'saddened' after Prince Harry's actions; Taylor Swift teases wedding plans with Travis Kelce

Split photo of Sean "Diddy" Combs posing on a red carpet in a white tuxedo jacket; Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban sit together smiling at a formal dinner during the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Diddy was sentenced to over four years in jail. Keith Urban's guitarist Maggie Baugh missed a concert as he made other changes to the show after Nicole Kidman filed for divorce. (Reuters; Francis Specker/Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Diddy sentenced to over 4 years in prison for felony conviction

- Keith Urban’s guitarist Maggie Baugh misses the concert as he shows Nicole Kidman photo during an emotional slideshow

- King Charles 'saddened' after Prince Harry accuses insiders of deliberate sabotage: expert

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after Chiefs Super Bowl win

Taylor Swift teased wedding plans with Travis Kelce and detailed the fairytale proposal.  (Getty Images)

RING MASTER - Taylor Swift shares inside look at Travis Kelce’s romantic proposal, talks wedding planning in rare interview.

MARRIAGE BLUES -Lori Loughlin splits from fashion designer husband five years after college admissions scandal.

MIC DROP - Morgan Wallen was target of Paramore's Hayley Williams' 'racist country singer' lyric.

CLOTHING OPTIONAL - Heidi Klum goes nearly nude in a sheer gown at Paris Fashion Week.

TOTAL DISASTER! - Charlie Sheen admits President Trump was right about doomed marriage to Brooke Mueller. 

Charlie Sheen smiling at a diner.

Charlie Sheen admitted that President Trump was right about his marriage to Brooke Mueller.  (Netflix © 2025)

REALITY CHECK - HGTV star Christina Haack's 10-year-old son calls out her 'bad choices in men.'

'NOT PREPARED' - Hilaria Baldwin confesses life in the spotlight with Alec can be hard, says she sometimes cries alone. 

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin at the Planet Hollywood opening

Hilaria Baldwin opened up about her struggles with the spotlight. (Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

