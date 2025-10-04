Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Diddy sentenced, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split fuels speculation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Diddy sentenced to over 4 years in prison for felony conviction

- Keith Urban’s guitarist Maggie Baugh misses the concert as he shows Nicole Kidman photo during an emotional slideshow

- King Charles 'saddened' after Prince Harry accuses insiders of deliberate sabotage: expert

RING MASTER - Taylor Swift shares inside look at Travis Kelce’s romantic proposal, talks wedding planning in rare interview.

MARRIAGE BLUES -Lori Loughlin splits from fashion designer husband five years after college admissions scandal.

MIC DROP - Morgan Wallen was target of Paramore's Hayley Williams' 'racist country singer' lyric.

CLOTHING OPTIONAL - Heidi Klum goes nearly nude in a sheer gown at Paris Fashion Week.

TOTAL DISASTER! - Charlie Sheen admits President Trump was right about doomed marriage to Brooke Mueller.

REALITY CHECK - HGTV star Christina Haack's 10-year-old son calls out her 'bad choices in men.'

'NOT PREPARED' - Hilaria Baldwin confesses life in the spotlight with Alec can be hard, says she sometimes cries alone.

