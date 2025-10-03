Morgan Wallen was target of Paramore's Hayley Williams' 'racist country singer' lyric

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paramore singer Hayley Williams confirmed that her "racist country singer" lyric on her new album is about Morgan Wallen.

On The New York Times podcast, Williams discussed her album, "Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party," which has a lyric that calls out a specific country music star.

The lyric is, "I'll be the biggest star at this racist country singer’s bar."

When asked about who the lyric was about on the podcast, Williams admitted it "could be a couple" of musicians, but she had Wallen in mind when writing the song.

"I'm always talking about Morgan Wallen. I don't give a s---. Find me at Whole Foods b----. I don't care. I just don't care," the Paramore frontwoman said.

She noted on the podcast that she's "never not ready to scream at the top of my lungs about racial issues."

"I don't know why that became the thing that gets me most angry. I think because it’s so intersectional that it overlaps with everything from climate change to LGBTQIA issues," Williams said.

Wallen has not publicly addressed Williams's remarks. Fox News Digital reached out to the country star for comment.

In February 2021, Wallen was caught on camera using the N-word while speaking with friends in a driveway in Tennessee.

A few months later, Wallen admitted during an interview with Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America" that he had been "partying all weekend" with some "longtime friends" before the slur was used.

"No, I don't think it just happened. I was around some of my friends and we just, we say dumb stuff together. In our minds, it's playful. It sounds ignorant, but that's really where it came from, and it's wrong.

"We were all clearly drunk, and I was asking his girlfriend to take care of him because he was drunk, and he was leaving. I didn't mean it in any derogatory manner at all," he said at the time.

Strahan pressed Wallen why he would feel it was an "appropriate" word to ever use, to which the country crooner admitted he was "just ignorant about it."

In April 2021, Wallen took to X and issued a handwritten apology to fans. He revealed he would be taking a break from performing that summer.

"I have felt a lot of love lately from so many people I haven't gotten to know yet," Wallen began, thanking his fans who stood beside him. "I know my corner hasn't been the most popular one to stand in recently, but many of you did anyway."

Wallen maintained that he had "made some mistakes" in 2020 and called it a "tough year," likely pointing to his public intoxication arrest in May and disorderly conduct charges in September 2020.