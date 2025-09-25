Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Diddy sentencing begins as rapper faces up to 20 years behind bars

Sean 'Diddy' Combs could receive maximum 20-year prison term after conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution

By Lauryn Overhultz , Tracy Wright , Maria Paronich , Kirill Clark Fox News
close
Diddy and family make courtroom plea for freedom ahead of sentencing Video

Diddy and family make courtroom plea for freedom ahead of sentencing

Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team submitted a video to the court to be played during sentencing.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean "Diddy" Combs appeared in court Friday, months after he was convicted on federal prostitution charges.

The now gray-haired rapper walked into court wearing a white shirt with a cream sweater over it. Diddy hugged all of his lawyers before giving a lengthy handshake to his lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo. The rapper then gestured to his family and put on his glasses.

Diddy is expected to speak in open court before his sentence is handed down. Judge Arun Subramanian approved the disgraced music mogul's request to wear non-prison clothing for the somber occasion.

Diddy could spend a maximum of 20 years behind bars, 10 years for each count he was convicted of. The prosecution recommended 135 months (just over 11 years) for his sentencing.

DIDDY PLANNING UNCONVENTIONAL MOVE IN COURT AHEAD OF SENTENCING FOR PROSTITUTION CHARGES

Sketch of P. Diddy and lawyers in court.

Sean "Diddy" Combs will be sentenced on Oct. 3. (Jane Rosenberg)

Diddy's family arrived in court ahead of the sentencing. The rapper's mom, Janice Combs, arrived first around 9:00am ET. His kids Quincy, the twins Jesse and D'Lila, Christian and Justin all arrived around 9:45am.

Ahead of court Friday, Diddy's legal team released a video to be played in court. The over 11-minute video features the rapper's family as he pleads for release from prison.

A jury convicted Diddy on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution on July 2. The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper was acquitted of his most serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

The prosecution claimed Diddy deserves a "substantial" prison sentence because the rapper is "unrepentant" in the sentencing recommendation filed Tuesday.

"Incredibly, while the defendant conceded his acts of violence and abuse throughout trial, he now argues that his victims should shoulder the blame," the filing read.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Diddy raps on stage

Diddy was arrested and charged with multiple counts in September 2024. (Getty Images)

In the disgraced music mogul's demand for prison release, Diddy's lawyers claimed he has faced "inhumane" living conditions at MDC Brooklyn. His legal team proposed a 14-month sentence ahead of his Oct. 3 hearing for federal charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. The "I Need A Girl" rapper has already spent 13 months behind bars.

Diddy's legal team claimed the musician had been "sufficiently punished" for his crimes.

"Mr. Combs has suffered physically and mentally, and continued incarceration serves no positive goal. Courts do not simply punish, but must restore and rehabilitate with a goal to returning the convicted person to their community as soon as practicable," the sentencing memorandum, obtained by Fox News Digital, stated. "Upon release, Mr. Combs fully intends to abide by every order of this Court and to renew and repair relationships that have been damaged, in a healthy, positive, and lawful manner. After embarking on this journey, Mr. Combs will devote attention to his family and community and to creating new initiatives and opportunities for others."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Sketches of P. Diddy and his defense team in court.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was acquitted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges in July. (Jane Rosenberg)

Diddy has been behind bars since his arrest on Sept. 16, 2024. He has requested bail and been denied multiple times.

According to his lawyers, Diddy has been subjected to "constant suicide watch" while behind bars. Other instances of the alleged "inhumane" conditions the rapper has been subjected to include limited access to clean water, food with maggots in it, no physical therapy, lack of physical exercise and no functioning washing machine or dryer.

Days before Diddy was set to appear in court for his sentencing, Judge Subramanian rejected the rapper's last-ditch request for a new trial and demand for a full acquittal. The federal judge said the prosecution provided "overwhelming evidence" of Diddy's guilt on the charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

A sketch showing Cassie Ventura on the witness stand during the P. Diddy trial.

A sketch portrays Cassie Ventura, a witness in the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial, on the stand in federal court on May 14. (Jane Rosenberg)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending

Close modal

Continue