Heidi Klum goes nearly nude in sheer gown at Paris Fashion Week

Heidi Klum is leaving little to the imagination with her latest look at Paris Fashion Week.

The 52-year-old former Victoria's Secret model posed for photos at the Vetements womenswear fashion show in a sheer gown with gray lace detailing. Her nude underwear were visible beneath the dress, and she wore no top.

She kept her accessories to a minimum, opting to style the look with a pair of platinum grills over her teeth, and in some photos could be seen wearing black sunglasses.

Before posing solo, Klum appeared alongside her daughter, Leni, wearing a large gray coat over the dress. Once Leni stepped away, Klum removed the coat and posed alone.

Earlier in the week, Klum walked the runway during the "You're Worth It" L'Oréal Paris fashion show, alongside other celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell.

While on the runway, Klum wore a floor-length black gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit in the center, which also featured a large flower-shaped metallic pendant on the bodice.

Never one to shy away from showing her body, whether it be in revealing gowns on the red carpet or sharing bikini photos on Instagram, Klum defended her choice to show some skin when speaking to The Times in November 2024.

"I’m not shy about my femininity," she told the outlet. "I love dressing up where I have my cleavage showing, wearing miniskirts, high heels, gorgeous stockings — but that doesn’t mean I want to go home with you. That’s just my personality. Why not? I want to have fun and show my body, but I have boundaries, as do all women."

The "America's Got Talent" star also received backlash when she and Leni posed together in a lingerie campaign for the brand Intimissimi.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the campaign, with one writing, "This makes me feel uncomfortable," and another wondering, "why would you pose in lace revealing lingerie with your mother?"

Klum responded to the backlash in a July 2025 interview with People, telling the outlet that while many find the ad questionable, "I’m proud of my daughter. She’s fine with me like that."

"I’ve always been very open with my body," she continued. "When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on. I’m European … My kids don’t know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it."