Keith Urban’s guitarist Maggie Baugh misses concert as he shows Nicole Kidman photo during emotional slideshow

Keith Urban stepped back into the spotlight just days after the curtain dropped on his 19-year marriage to Nicole Kidman.

In his first concert since Kidman filed for divorce, the country superstar took the stage in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 2 with a show full of surprises, one being the absence of Maggie Baugh, a guitarist for Urban who has been thrust into the narrative of his split from Kidman.

Us Weekly shared the news of Baugh's absence. It's unclear if Baugh was scheduled to perform with Urban during the performance in Pennsylvania.

The guitarist has recently been in the spotlight after a video began circulating that shows Urban changing a lyric in his song "The Fighter," originally written for Kidman, to name Baugh during a September concert.

"When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player," Urban sang onstage, replacing the original line, "When they’re tryna get to you, baby, I’ll be the fighter."

It has been noted that Urban often changes these particular lyrics. "The Fighter" was originally recorded as a duet with Carrie Underwood, and when the two performed the song at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, he sang her name instead of "baby."

At the Oct. 2 show, Us Weekly reported that Urban dropped the song altogether.

One notable moment in the country singer's performance came when Urban strummed through his 2024 track, "Heart Like a Hometown." During that performance, a slideshow of photos appeared, and despite the divorce news, a photo of Kidman and their two children was featured.

The slideshow followed a personal story Urban shared onstage about his parents letting him drop out of school to chase a dream, according to People.

As Urban stepped onstage without his wedding ring, the country star was said to be in surprisingly good spirits, even grabbing a fan’s phone mid-song to FaceTime the fan's friend during his performance of "Kiss a Girl."

The mood shifted during a fiery performance of the breakup anthem "You’ll Think of Me," when Urban didn’t just sing the usual line, "Take your space and take your reasons." Instead, he slammed it with a blunt new twist, "Your bulls--- reasons," according to Us Weekly.

On Sept. 30, Kidman filed for divorce from Urban, ending 19 years of marriage. She cited "irreconcilable differences" and ongoing "marital difficulties," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Kidman listed Sept. 30 as the couple’s date of separation.

In the filing, the "Big Little Lies" star asked to be named the primary residential parent of the couple’s two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.