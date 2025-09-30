Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry

King Charles 'saddened' after Prince Harry accuses insiders of deliberate sabotage: expert

Royal expert claims the Duke of Sussex's statement has undermined palace aides' earnest peace-making attempts

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Prince Harry shuns tell-alls in bid to reconcile with King Charles: author Video

Prince Harry shuns tell-alls in bid to reconcile with King Charles: author

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of "My Mother and I," says Prince Harry won’t be sharing more secrets as he seeks to extend an olive branch to the royal family.

King Charles III is said to be "saddened" after Prince Harry appeared to accuse palace insiders of sabotaging peace talks.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex denied reports that the prince’s recent meeting with his father left him feeling like an "official visitor." A statement sent to People magazine read: "The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son."

"Prince Harry’s counterproductive statement definitely caused disappointment for King Charles III, who was rather surprised and saddened," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital. "It overall makes future peace talks harder and reaffirms Prince William’s skepticism."

PRINCE HARRY FIRES BACK AT 'CATEGORICALLY FALSE' REPORTS OF A TENSE REUNION WITH KING CHARLES

King Charles in uniform marching in front of Prince Harry who is somber and wearing a dark suit.

On Sept. 27, 2025, a spokesperson for Prince Harry (center) issued a statement to People magazine that read: "Recent reporting of The Duke’s view of the tone of the meeting is categorically false. The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son. Presumably, those same sources have also chosen to disclose that gifts were exchanged." (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Fordwich’s comments came shortly after the Times of London reported the palace had been left "perplexed" by Harry’s statement. According to the outlet, friends of the king were "disappointed" by the news.

"The reality is that senior aides have been working behind the scenes to improve what is a delicate but important private family relationship," a royal source told the outlet.

A close-up of King Charles looking serious in a suit with medals.

In Febuary 2024, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. (Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. 

Prince Harry inside a car being driven.

Prince Harry arrives at Clarence House, the king's London residence, on Sept. 10, 2025. (Ben Montgomery/Getty Images)

On Sept. 27, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex pushed back on reports that described his Sept. 10 reunion with the monarch as "distinctly formal."

"Recent reporting of the Duke’s view of the tone of the meeting is categorically false," the spokesperson told the outlet. "… Presumably, those same sources have also chosen to disclose the gifts that were exchanged."

Prince Harry wearing a blue suit as he exits court in April 2025

It is believed that Prince Harry gave his father, King Charles, a framed photo of his two children. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

The spokesperson confirmed that Harry presented his father with a framed photograph that didn’t include the prince or his wife Meghan Markle. It’s believed the photo features the king’s grandchildren, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

King Charles inside a car on a rainy day.

King Charles III is seen arriving at Clarence House on Sept. 10, 2025, in London, England. The monarch had a private tea with his son, Prince Harry. (Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)

"While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity, we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over. However, the image did not contain the Duke and Duchess," the spokesperson added.

Fordwich said courtiers and senior aides worked "discreetly and delicately" to help ease tensions between father and son.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seen at King Charles III's coronation

Prince Harry at his father's coronation in May 2023. He left the ceremony soon after for his son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, which was being celebrated in California. (Ben Stansall/Getty Images)

"Such public accusations have undermined their earnest efforts," she claimed.

Prince Harry shuns tell-alls in bid to reconcile with King Charles: author Video

A palace spokesperson previously confirmed to Fox News Digital that Harry, 41, had "a private tea" with his father, 76, at Clarence House, the monarch’s London residence. The 50-minute meeting was the first time that Charles had met with his younger son in more than a year.

The Sun initially reported that Harry was "surprised" by the formalities of the recent reunion and "joked" that he felt more like an "official visitor." 

Prince Harry in a black suit at Prince Phillips funeral

A spokesperson for Prince Harry denied reports that the Duke of Sussex was treated as an "official visitor" when he recently reunited with his father, King Charles. (Victoria Jones/Getty Images)

Following Harry’s spokesperson denying the report, a spokesperson for The Sun told People: "In his statement, Prince Harry confirms the exchange of gifts, including a family photograph. The office of the Duke of Sussex was given full right of reply yesterday in advance of publication and opted not to give a response to The Sun’s carefully sourced account of the meeting. We have today updated the online article to include his new statement."

Prince Harry with his hand to his chest as he talks to an older man in the U.K.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves The Royal British Legion Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London on Sept. 10, 2025. The prince was visiting the United Kingdom on a four-day trip conducting a series of charitable engagements. (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images)

British broadcaster Helena Chard said Harry’s statement could cause more harm than good during a sensitive period in his attempt at reconciliation.

"The Harry debacle is turning into … a reality show," she claimed. "It only reiterates the narrative that Harry cannot be trusted. Without trust, there will be no peace talks, just a few short meetings between father and son."

Princess Diana with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry

In "Spare," Prince Harry (right, as a child) wrote of similar struggles his late mother Princess Diana endured with the "men in grey suits." (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

According to the Times of London, Harry has made no secret of his belief that the "men in grey suits" at the palace conspired against him, just as they once did against his late mother, Princess Diana. The outlet cited his 2023 memoir, "Spare," where the father of two accused three courtiers he called "Bee, Wasp and Fly" of acting to force him out of his royal role.

A person at home in Edinburgh watching the Duke of Sussex being interviewed by ITV's Tom Bradby

A person at home in Edinburgh watching the Duke of Sussex being interviewed by ITV's Tom Bradby during "Harry: The Interview," two days before his controversial autobiography "Spare" was published in 2023. (Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)

"I’d spent my life dealing with courtiers, scores of them," he wrote, as quoted by the outlet. "But now I dealt mostly with just three, all middle-aged white men who’d managed to consolidate power through a series of bold Machiavellian maneuvers."

Buckingham Palace never publicly responded to Harry’s book or its claims.

Prince Harry smiling

Prince Harry (seen in 2018) told the BBC in May of this year that he was ready for reconciliation. (Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

"Prince Harry’s views on palace aides are unlikely to have changed," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. "We heard them yet again in his emotional BBC interview in May. However, the unseemly briefings about what happened when they met for under an hour make another meeting unlikely in the near future."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate his birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Harry has been estranged from his family since he and his wife stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. Following their exit, the couple aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries. The royal’s memoir, which exposes embarrassing details about the House of Windsor and his sibling rivalry, worsened tensions.

In July, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported that Harry had quietly extended an olive branch by offering to share his official schedule of engagements. The outlet said this was meant to ease tensions with the king.

Prince Harry in a suit speaking at a podium looking serious.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, delivers a speech during the annual WellChild Awards in London on Sept. 8, 2025. During his time in the U.K., Harry reunited with his father, King Charles.  (AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The outlet also reported that Harry’s aides had a private meeting with the king’s communications secretary in London. Representatives for Buckingham Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time. 

Kate Middleton walking alongside Prince William at the state banquet.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are seen here at the state banquet on Sept. 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. Prince William is heir to the British throne. (PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince William’s representatives were noticeably absent from the so-called "peace summit," and the future king’s team was reportedly not notified of the secret meeting. Royal experts previously told Fox News Digital William and Harry are not on speaking terms.

"We know William is not in contact with Harry, and that seems likely to be the case for the foreseeable future," Fitzwilliams said.

King Charles III in full regalia with Princes William and George

From left: Prince William, King Charles III and Prince George pose on the day of the coronation in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace in London. The king was crowned on May 6, 2023. (Hugo Burnand/Reuters)

"Prince William has had enough of his younger brother and knows his character all too well," Chard said. "He has moved on."

Prince Harry and Prince William looking at each other in matching suits

Prince Harry (left) and his older brother Prince William are said to not be on speaking terms. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

On Sept. 25, several outlets reported William quietly went to Balmoral Castle to spend time with the king. Royal experts told Fox News Digital that while the king and his heir haven’t always seen things eye to eye, they’ve grown closer than ever. 

William, 43, has been supportive of his father following Buckingham Palace’s announcement in Febuary 2024 that the monarch was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

King Charles and Queen Camilla standing together at the state banquet.

Queen Camilla and King Charles III pose for a photo at the state banquet at Windsor Castle during the state visit of U.S. President Donald Trump on Sept. 17, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Phil Noble-Pool/Getty Images)

"Prince William’s private meeting with King Charles is viewed as confirmation of the king’s increasing trust in his judgment," Fordwich said. "They are closer and have a more trusting relationship now than ever. Prince William is loyal, devoted to the longevity of the monarchy and to his duty."

PRINCE HARRY 'DESPERATE' TO WIN BACK ROYAL FAMILY IN LATEST MANEUVER WITH KING CHARLES: EXPERT

Prince William smiling at a laughing King Charles as they walk together.

King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales, are seen here together on May 13, 2024, in Stockbridge, England. Father and son are said to be closer than ever. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

But royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital he is hopeful that, despite recent reports, Harry and Charles can also strengthen their bond.

"On a positive front, King Charles is open to welcoming back Prince Harry and moving forward," he said. "William may not be convinced or wish to support such a move. William may find it extremely hard to forgive his brother, but King Charles is far more powerful than given credit."

King Charles in a grey suit looking serious as he completes duties while battling cancer.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital he's hopeful that King Charles (pictured here) will reunite with his son again. (Richard Pohle-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to the Times of London, it’s believed Harry wants to return to the U.K. "four or five times" a year. A palace source told the outlet there will be no "half-in, half-out" role for him.

King Charles with Prince Harry in making tuxedos and smiling

The former Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the "Our Planet" global premiere at the Natural History Museum on April 04, 2019, in London, England. The following year, Harry stepped back as a senior royal. (Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Royal author Robert Hardman told People that palace sources will continue to keep a close eye on Harry’s next move.

"If we hear nothing, there will be another meeting," he said. "If we hear something, it will be a very long time before there is one."

