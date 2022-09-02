Heather Graham is an actress who is known for playing Rollergirl in “Boogie Nights” and Felicity Shagwell in "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me." Graham was born on January 29, 1970 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to parents Joan and James Graham. As a child, she moved around a lot, due to her father’s job as an FBI agent. When she graduated from high school, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue and acting career. Some of her first roles were in “License to Drive” and “Twins” in 1988 and “Drugstore Cowboy” in 1989.

In 1990, she had a part in the comedy “I Love You to Death” and was in “Shout” in 1991 with John Travolta and Gwyneth Paltrow. She was also in “Diggestown,” which starred James Wood.

One of the films she is best-known for today is the 1997 movie "Boogie Nights" starring Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds and Julianne Moore. She is also known for playing Felicity Shagwell in the “Austin Powers” sequel “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.”

She continued acting in many other movies like the comedy “Bowfinger,” played Joline in “Committed,” starred alongside Johnny Depp in the horror movie “From Hell,” was in the comedy with Zach, Galifianakis, Bradley Cooper and Ed Helms, “The Hangover” and was in “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.”

Graham was also in the movies “About Cherry,” “At Any Price,” “Love, Guaranteed,” “Wander” and “The Last Son.” She has also been in multiple television shows including “Twin Peaks,” Scrubs,” “Emily’s Reasons Why Not,” “Californication,” “Angie Tribeca” and “Bliss.”

Graham has been linked to multiple Hollywood stars through her time in the industry, including James Woods, Edward Burns, Matthew Perry, Chris Weitz and the late Heath Ledger.