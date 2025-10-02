HGTV star Christina Haack's 10-year-old son calls out her 'bad choices in men'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christina Haack’s 10-year-old son is getting brutally honest.

The HGTV star revealed that after her 2024 divorce filing from Joshua Hall, it was her son Brayden who called her out in the most unexpected way.

"He was just like, ‘You’re a wonderful mom, you’re a great person. You’re, like, amazing, you just make really bad choices in men,’" Haack, 42, told Us Weekly.

HGTV STAR CHRISTINA HAACK SLAMMED BY EX AFTER DIVORCE IS FINALIZED

Haack recalled the honest moment her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, jumped into bed with her in the early days of her breakup.

"When we first split up, Brayden, my 10-year-old, he slept in bed with me," she continued. "He was speaking life into me."



"He said, ‘Dad’s the best, but you make bad choices.’ Sorry, Tarek, he loves you, obviously."

The "Christina on the Coast" star said her son’s comment sparked serious self-reflection about her failed relationships.

Haack and Hall, 45, tied the knot in 2022 but filed for divorce in July 2024. She said her children weren’t surprised by the split.

"The kids would bring it up to me," she said. "‘Dad and Heather [Rae El Moussa] hold hands. Dad and Heather are cuddly … You guys don’t like each other. You don’t even look at each other like you like each other.’"

HGTV STAR HEATHER RAE EL MOUSSA GETS BIKINI-READY WITH THIS ONE THING AT EVERY MEAL

The real estate expert added, "That’s a really sad thing to hear. And I’m like, ‘What am I doing showing them that this is normal? I’m not happy — and they can see that.’ It’s such a lesson."

Haack shares two children — Brayden and 15-year-old daughter Taylor — with El Moussa, whom she married in 2009 and divorced in 2018. She also shares 6-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

After a series of high-profile marriages and breakups, Haack said her kids have grown wise beyond their years.

"He was just trying to protect me," she said of Brayden. "It was so sweet."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Following the finalization of their divorce in August, Hall posted a scathing Instagram message aimed at Haack.

"Excited to spend Labor Day weekend in the real reality," Hall captioned a photo of himself wearing a cowboy hat and petting a saddled horse.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Finally, legally divorced and a free man," he continued. "I’ve always worked hard, kept what’s mine, and declined handouts, and I’m keeping it that way. Lesson learned: don’t marry someone who needs constant public validation and will use your personal drama for attention."

A source close to Hall told Fox News Digital at the time, "This was one of the most fair divorces in reality TV history. Josh agreed to split everything he and Christina earned together, and they each walked away from the divorce with everything that they had made prior to the marriage."