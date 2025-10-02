Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Christina El Moussa

HGTV star Christina Haack's 10-year-old son calls out her 'bad choices in men'

'The Flip Off' star's son Brayden offered brutal honesty after her 2024 split from ex Joshua Hall

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
HGTV star Christina Haack says filming new reality show with ex Josh Hall was recipe for disaster Video

HGTV star Christina Haack says filming new reality show with ex Josh Hall was recipe for disaster

Christina Haack, who is starring alongside her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa in "The Flip Off," explained why she believes that her estranged husband Josh Halls exit from the series was for the best.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christina Haack’s 10-year-old son is getting brutally honest.

The HGTV star revealed that after her 2024 divorce filing from Joshua Hall, it was her son Brayden who called her out in the most unexpected way.

"He was just like, ‘You’re a wonderful mom, you’re a great person. You’re, like, amazing, you just make really bad choices in men,’" Haack, 42, told Us Weekly.

HGTV STAR CHRISTINA HAACK SLAMMED BY EX AFTER DIVORCE IS FINALIZED

Christina Haack poses on the red carpet at HGTV’s

Christina Haack's son Brayden offered brutally honest advice about her relationships after the HGTV star's split from husband Joshua Hall last year. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for HGTV)

Haack recalled the honest moment her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, jumped into bed with her in the early days of her breakup.

"When we first split up, Brayden, my 10-year-old, he slept in bed with me," she continued. "He was speaking life into me."

"He said, ‘Dad’s the best, but you make bad choices.’ Sorry, Tarek, he loves you, obviously."

The "Christina on the Coast" star said her son’s comment sparked serious self-reflection about her failed relationships. 

Joshua Hall in a blue blazer and white t-shirt appears on the "Barbie" carpet with wife Christina Hall in a pink and blue dress

Christina and Josh Hall filed dueling divorce petitions in Orange County in July 2024. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

Haack and Hall, 45, tied the knot in 2022 but filed for divorce in July 2024. She said her children weren’t surprised by the split.

"The kids would bring it up to me," she said. "‘Dad and Heather [Rae El Moussa] hold hands. Dad and Heather are cuddly … You guys don’t like each other. You don’t even look at each other like you like each other.’"

HGTV STAR HEATHER RAE EL MOUSSA GETS BIKINI-READY WITH THIS ONE THING AT EVERY MEAL

The real estate expert added, "That’s a really sad thing to hear. And I’m like, ‘What am I doing showing them that this is normal? I’m not happy — and they can see that.’ It’s such a lesson."

Haack shares two children — Brayden and 15-year-old daughter Taylor — with El Moussa, whom she married in 2009 and divorced in 2018. She also shares 6-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Christina Hall leaning onto Tarek El Moussa as they both smile

Haack shares two children with Tarek, whom she married in 2009 and divorced in 2018.  (Getty Images)

After a series of high-profile marriages and breakups, Haack said her kids have grown wise beyond their years. 

"He was just trying to protect me," she said of Brayden. "It was so sweet."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Christina Hall and Josh Hall with Christina's three children

Christina Haack and Josh Hall did not share any children together. Haack has 3 children from a previous marriage (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment)

Following the finalization of their divorce in August, Hall posted a scathing Instagram message aimed at Haack.

"Excited to spend Labor Day weekend in the real reality," Hall captioned a photo of himself wearing a cowboy hat and petting a saddled horse.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Finally, legally divorced and a free man," he continued. "I’ve always worked hard, kept what’s mine, and declined handouts, and I’m keeping it that way. Lesson learned: don’t marry someone who needs constant public validation and will use your personal drama for attention."

A source close to Hall told Fox News Digital at the time, "This was one of the most fair divorces in reality TV history. Josh agreed to split everything he and Christina earned together, and they each walked away from the divorce with everything that they had made prior to the marriage."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending

Close modal

Continue