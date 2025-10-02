Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Lori Loughlin splits from fashion designer husband five years after college admissions scandal

'Full House' actress and Mossimo Giannulli share two adult daughters Bella Rose and Olivia Jade

By Brie Stimson , Larry Fink Fox News
Lori Loughlin makes first award show appearance since college admissions scandal Video

Lori Loughlin makes first award show appearance since college admissions scandal

‘Full House’ alum Lori Loughlin stepped out for her first reward show appearance since being involved in the college admissions scandal at the 30th Annual Movieguide Awards.

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have separated, Fox News has learned. 

The "Full House" alum and her fashion designer husband have been married for nearly 28 years — their anniversary is on Nov. 27. 

"Lori and Mossimo are living apart," Loughlin’s rep, Elizabeth Much, told Fox News Digital. "There are no legal proceedings underway."

The couple met in 1995 and got married in 1997. 

LORI LOUGHLIN PRAISES LAW ENFORCEMENT 5 YEARS AFTER COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL 

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli smiling together in 2012

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have separated, Fox News has learned.  (Donato Sardella/WireImage)

The estranged couple share two adult children: Bella Rose, 26, and Olivia Jade, 25. 

The separation comes five years after the couple were ensnared in the college admissions scandal, pleading guilty to wire and mail fraud related to paying hundreds of thousands in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE EXPLAINS 'FULL HOUSE' CAST'S UNBREAKABLE BOND: 'WE'RE FAMILY THROUGH AND THROUGH'

Loughlin served two months in prison and Giannulli served five months. They were released in December 2020 and April 2021. 

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli outside a courthouse

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli leaving Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston after a brief hearing in 2019.  (Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Loughlin recently made light of the scandal when she played a version of herself in an episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." In the episode, main character Larry David helps the actress get into a country club when she’s bogged down with her legal drama. 

Her character also has a fake handicapped license plate and cheats at golf. 

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli posing together

The couple is living apart, the actress' rep said.  (Donato Sardella/Getty Images for LACMA)

The pair also put their Hidden Hills home in Los Angeles on the market for $16.5 million earlier this year after buying it for $9.5 million in 2020. 

Loughlin has continued to act on other shows since her release from prison, including reprising her role in Hallmark’s "When Hope Calls," Great American Family holiday movies "Fall into Winter" and "A Christmas Blessing" and the TV police procedural "On Call." 

In an interview with First for Women last year, Loughlin talked about perseverance. 

Lori Loughlin with her daughters

Lori Loughlin with daughters Bella Rose and Olivia Jade in 2017.  (Greg Doherty/WireImage)

"Every day, we’re met with different obstacles. But, for me, it’s like that song says, ‘I get knocked down, but I get up again,’" she said. "Nobody said life was going to be a breeze; we all make mistakes, but the important thing is to persevere."

