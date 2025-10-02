Lori Loughlin splits from fashion designer husband five years after college admissions scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have separated, Fox News has learned.

The "Full House" alum and her fashion designer husband have been married for nearly 28 years — their anniversary is on Nov. 27.

"Lori and Mossimo are living apart," Loughlin’s rep, Elizabeth Much, told Fox News Digital. "There are no legal proceedings underway."

The couple met in 1995 and got married in 1997.

LORI LOUGHLIN PRAISES LAW ENFORCEMENT 5 YEARS AFTER COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

The estranged couple share two adult children: Bella Rose, 26, and Olivia Jade, 25.

The separation comes five years after the couple were ensnared in the college admissions scandal, pleading guilty to wire and mail fraud related to paying hundreds of thousands in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE EXPLAINS 'FULL HOUSE' CAST'S UNBREAKABLE BOND: 'WE'RE FAMILY THROUGH AND THROUGH'

Loughlin served two months in prison and Giannulli served five months. They were released in December 2020 and April 2021.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Loughlin recently made light of the scandal when she played a version of herself in an episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." In the episode, main character Larry David helps the actress get into a country club when she’s bogged down with her legal drama.

Her character also has a fake handicapped license plate and cheats at golf.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The pair also put their Hidden Hills home in Los Angeles on the market for $16.5 million earlier this year after buying it for $9.5 million in 2020.

Loughlin has continued to act on other shows since her release from prison, including reprising her role in Hallmark’s "When Hope Calls," Great American Family holiday movies "Fall into Winter" and "A Christmas Blessing" and the TV police procedural "On Call."

In an interview with First for Women last year, Loughlin talked about perseverance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Every day, we’re met with different obstacles. But, for me, it’s like that song says, ‘I get knocked down, but I get up again,’" she said. "Nobody said life was going to be a breeze; we all make mistakes, but the important thing is to persevere."