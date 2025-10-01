Hilaria Baldwin confesses life in spotlight with Alec can be hard, says she sometimes cries alone

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Though Hilaria Baldwin is living out her dream on "Dancing with the Stars," she's often faced with challenges behind the scenes.

After Tuesday's episode of the dance competition show, the yoga instructor and mom of seven opened up about the life she's built with husband Alec Baldwin and explained why she sometimes finds it difficult to live in the public eye.

"Meeting [Alec] when I was 27 years old and entering a world that I was completely not prepared for," Hilaria — who briefly addressed an awkward moment when she scolded Alec on a red carpet earlier this year during the pre-dance package — said about being thrown into the spotlight. "When I share that kind of emotion, I never want it to be that I'm not grateful and not understanding of the amazing privilege and wonderful things that I have. But some of it is hard."

"And it's when I'm in my room alone and I cry. You know what I mean?" she continued. "It's like a lot of it is hard because, you know, you get a lot of different opinions. And I take those in because I care."

"I have stood by [Alec] and, you know, made our family for the past 12, 15 years I've known him," she added. "And our oldest is 12. And I am just very happy that they are here to make this dream of mine come true. And I look out into the audience and I see them. And I saw Kris Jenner, who is a dear friend of mine … it's just such a wonderful feeling to have that kind of support."

After a successful performance of the samba to the viral song "Shake it to the Max" with partner Gleb Savchenko, Alec was seen cheering from the sidelines, along with their seven children.

When it was announced that Hilaria had made it through to the next week, Alec cheered and hugged one of their kids in celebration.

In a TikTok video posted by the ABC show, Alec sang his wife’s praises as he posed a question to Jenner.

"You know a thing or two about beautiful talented women. How’s my wife doing?" he asked.

Jenner replied, "She’s getting a 10 from me. All the time! Any woman who can be doing this having had seven kids is an ace in my book."

"Go, Hilaria," Alec added as he clapped his hands.

Earlier this year, Hilaria admitted she never got used to the backlash after facing public scrutiny following her heritage scandal five years ago.

"Being in the spotlight, as people like to call it, people say, 'Oh, don't you get used to it?' No, you don't get used to it," she said during an episode of "The Baldwins."

"You never get used to people being mean. But you take a deep breath, and I think you learn to distance yourself from it, and so, you know, you just try turning down the volume in my head a bit… and I'm not gonna take it personally."

Since her "DWTS" journey started, however, Hilaria has really leaned into her creativity and has felt Alec's support along the way.

"It's such a dream to have my family here," she told Fox News Digital after the show's premiere.

While Alec was absent from the crowd last week, the two remain committed to cheering each other on.

"So, Alec is doing a movie right now," she said. "He's doing a movie, he's doing a show, he's been traveling so much… we're juggling."

"We had a certain plan to be in New York right now and then all of a sudden the universe opened, and I was offered this incredible experience. And so I packed up all the kids and in a day. I signed the contract to do ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in between landing and getting our luggage. This has been a really wild whirlwind that I'm so grateful for, and it's imposed some shifting," she continued.

"So it means that we're not always going to be together because he had committed to some jobs. But he'll come as much as he can and my kids are here to represent and cheer from the crowd," she added.