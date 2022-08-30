Expand / Collapse search
'Euphoria' star is ridiculed for MAGA-inspired hats and possible 'Blue Lives Matter' apparel at surprise party

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Sydney Sweeney threw her mom a surprise 60th birthday party and people were critical online because of what some people wore.

Sydney Sweeney threw her mom a surprise 60th birthday party and people were critical online because of what some people wore. (Gotham/GC Images)

INTENTIONAL OR INNOCENT- 'Euphoria's' Sydney Sweeney faces heat for mom's party featuring MAGA-like hats, 'Blue Lives Matter' shirt. Continue reading…

SLEW OF REJECTIONS- Chris Rock says he was asked to host 2023 Oscars but declined offer after Will Smith slap: report. Continue reading…

RIP- 'The Sopranos' actor and Broadway star Robert LuPone dead at 76. Continue reading…

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne shared their reasons for moving back to the United Kingdom and were critical of the United States.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne shared their reasons for moving back to the United Kingdom and were critical of the United States. (Greg Doherty)

OSBOURNE'S OUT- Ozzy Osbourne is leaving a 'f---ing ridiculous' United States: ‘Fed up with people getting killed every day.’ Continue reading…

SPEAKING UP- Jason Aldean’s wife responds to 'tomboy phase' backlash online, thanks parents for not changing her gender. Continue reading…

GETTING IN ON THE FUN- ‘Baywatch’ alum Donna D’Errico says she joined OnlyFans after 'hateful' trolls bullied her: ‘Having fun now.' Continue reading…

AN EPIC SURPRISE- Keanu Reeves crashes couple's wedding in England: ‘Out of this world.’ Continue reading…

Lizzo made her speech political, addressing the need for young people to vote in elections, just as they do for the VMAs.

Lizzo made her speech political, addressing the need for young people to vote in elections, just as they do for the VMAs. (Cindy Ord)

A POLITICAL STATEMENT- VMAs get political as Lizzo pleads with fans to vote and 'make changes to laws that are oppressing us.' Continue reading…

‘INSURRECTION BARBIE’- Brittany Aldean’s comments on gender are praised and bashed by stars. Continue reading…

NON-NEWLYWED BLISS- JLo reportedly rips 'private moment' leak during Ben Affleck wedding: 'Stolen without our consent.' Continue reading…

An autopsy report for Naomi Judd, who passed away in April, was released to the public.

An autopsy report for Naomi Judd, who passed away in April, was released to the public. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

HEARTBREAKING RESULTS- Naomi Judd's autopsy confirms country singer's cause of death as family releases statement. Continue reading…

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

