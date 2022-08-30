Expand / Collapse search
Departed
Published

'The Sopranos' actor and Broadway star Robert LuPone dead at 76

The Tony Award nominee died after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon
"The Sopranos" actor Robert LuPone has died. He was 76. 

The Manhattan Class Company (MCC) Theater, which LuPone co-founded, confirmed his death after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. 

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce that MCC founding Co-Artistic Director, Bob LuPone, passed away Saturday, Aug 27 after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer," MCC Theater shared via Instagram. 

LuPone earned a Tony Award nomination in the original run of "A Chorus Line" and is known for his role as Dr. Bruce Cusamano, Tony Soprano’s family physician and neighbor, on "The Sopranos."

The actor was the brother of theater legend Patti LuPone. 

The Manhattan Class Company Theater, which Robert LuPone co-founded, confirmed his death from a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. 

MCC Theater shared a statement on their website, as LuPone’s co-founders Bernard Tesley and Will Canter honored the late actor. 

"MCC founding Co-Artistic Director Bob LuPone passed away Saturday, August 27 after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife, Virginia, his son Orlando, sister Patti, and brother William. He is also survived by the profound impact he had on us," Tesley and Canter wrote. 

"Bob was a force, an advocate, complex in the richest ways, overflowing with a youthful enthusiasm, and deeply wise as he looked into our souls. He was our best friend. It is hard to believe that we will never sit down with him again and say, ‘Let’s talk.’"

Actor Robert LuPone was born in 1946 in Brooklyn, New York and graduated from The Julliard School. 

Under LuPone’s leadership, the MCC Theater became a theatrical powerhouse as it produced popular Broadway shows such as "Frozen," "Reasons to be Pretty," Pulitzer Prize-winning "Wit," and more. 

LuPone was born in 1946 in Brooklyn, New York and graduated from The Julliard School. 

Actor Robert LuPone made appearances in the shows "Sex and the City" and "Guiding Light" and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his work on "All My Children."

The actor also made appearances in the shows "Sex and the City" and "Guiding Light," and he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his work on "All My Children."

