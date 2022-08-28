'Euphoria's' Sydney Sweeney faces heat for mom's party featuring MAGA-like hats, 'Blue Lives Matter' shirt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney excitedly shared she had thrown her mother a surprise hoedown for her 60th birthday and was quickly slammed by the customized "Make Sixty Great Again" hats donned by guests.

The 24-year-old actress was bewildered to learn that certain assertions were being made about her because of the clothing and accessories guests at her party chose to wear, some of which were intentionally made for the event.

Sweeney shared on her Twitter a heartfelt message, writing, "You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement."

In images shared by her brother, guests of the party are seen wearing hats that are apparently derived from former President Donald Trump's infamous MAGA — or "Make America Great Again" — slogan.

The hats, which are frequently imitated, were not intended to cause such an uproar, according to Sweeney, who wrote it "was not the intention," and to "please stop making assumptions."

Additionally, in one photo, a male guest is seen wearing a "Blue Lives Matter" shirt, photographed next to Sweeney's mother and grandmother as they gather around the cake.

The star's mother was treated to a surprise hoedown, where all guests were decked out in cowboy attire.

Sweeney planned the event, which included a bull ride and dancing.

The "Madame Web" actress is, unfortunately, no stranger to harsh comments.

She has hit back at critics before over her appearance.

Sweeney is close with her mother, Lisa Sweeney, having previously shared a video on her Instagram of her crying and calling her to share she had been nominated for an Emmy Award.

Fans had mixed responses to Sweeney's Twitter message, with one writing, "We love you and trump dont let the woke mob silence you," while another wrote, "girl they were wearing MAGA hats and blue lives matter T-shirts you can NOT be serious."

While Sweeney did not address specifics in her Tweet, she has been more clear in the past on where she stands on issues.

On May 31, 2020, Sweeney tweeted, "we need to do better. the hate in this world needs to end. #BlackLivesMatter."