'Euphoria's' Sydney Sweeney faces heat for mom's party featuring MAGA-like hats, 'Blue Lives Matter' shirt

Sydney Sweeney, 'Euphoria' actress, threw a 60th birthday party for her mom, but had to defend it on Twitter

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
"Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney excitedly shared she had thrown her mother a surprise hoedown for her 60th birthday and was quickly slammed by the customized "Make Sixty Great Again" hats donned by guests.

The 24-year-old actress was bewildered to learn that certain assertions were being made about her because of the clothing and accessories guests at her party chose to wear, some of which were intentionally made for the event.

Sweeney shared on her Twitter a heartfelt message, writing, "You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement." 

In images shared by her brother, guests of the party are seen wearing hats that are apparently derived from former President Donald Trump's infamous MAGA — or "Make America Great Again" — slogan.

Guests at Sydney Sweeney's mother's surprise wore hats reminiscent of former President Trump's 'Make America Great Again' hats, with the words "Make Sixty Great Again" inscribed on the red caps.

Guests at Sydney Sweeney's mother's surprise wore hats reminiscent of former President Trump's 'Make America Great Again' hats, with the words "Make Sixty Great Again" inscribed on the red caps. (AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post )

The hats, which are frequently imitated, were not intended to cause such an uproar, according to Sweeney, who wrote it "was not the intention," and to "please stop making assumptions."

Additionally, in one photo, a male guest is seen wearing a "Blue Lives Matter" shirt, photographed next to Sweeney's mother and grandmother as they gather around the cake.

    This photo shows the welcome sign to "Lisa's 60th Hoedown." (Instagram)

    Sydney Sweeney shared this photo of her family at the party, but people were quick to note that the man in the photo was wearing a 'Blue Lives Matter' shirt. (Instagram)

    Sydney Sweeney posed with her mother and grandmother. (Instagram)

    Sydney Sweeney and her brother Trent. (Instagram)

    Trent Sweeney and his grandmother posed at the party. (Instagram)

    This line dancing sign was used as a rouse for the party. (Instagram)

The star's mother was treated to a surprise hoedown, where all guests were decked out in cowboy attire.

Sweeney planned the event, which included a bull ride and dancing.

The "Madame Web" actress is, unfortunately, no stranger to harsh comments. 

She has hit back at critics before over her appearance. 

Sydney Sweeney pulled out all the stops for her mother's surprise birthday party.

Sydney Sweeney pulled out all the stops for her mother's surprise birthday party. (Taylor Hill)

Sweeney is close with her mother, Lisa Sweeney, having previously shared a video on her Instagram of her crying and calling her to share she had been nominated for an Emmy Award.

Sydney Sweeney recently earned an Emmy nomination as a supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Cassie in "Euphoria."

Sydney Sweeney recently earned an Emmy nomination as a supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Cassie in "Euphoria." (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Fans had mixed responses to Sweeney's Twitter message, with one writing, "We love you and trump dont let the woke mob silence you," while another wrote, "girl they were wearing MAGA hats and blue lives matter T-shirts you can NOT be serious."

While Sweeney did not address specifics in her Tweet, she has been more clear in the past on where she stands on issues. 

On May 31, 2020, Sweeney tweeted, "we need to do better. the hate in this world needs to end. #BlackLivesMatter."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

