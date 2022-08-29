Keanu Reeves crashes couple's wedding in England: 'Out of this world'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Keanu Reeves made one couple's wedding night "very special."

The "Matrix" star, 57, recently met James and Nikki Roadnight at the Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa in Northamptonshire, England, before the couple gave him an invite to their wedding.

"He was very friendly and said he would [come] later on," Nikki told Newsweek. "We didn’t know if he would or not, but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him!"

The bride took to social media after the big day to share wedding photos she took with the star.

"Had the most amazing weekend!!," she wrote on Twitter.

After the couple exchanged vows, a hotel employee shared that a "very special" guest was waiting for them.

"It was all very exciting," Nikki told the outlet. "I went to say hi and introduce myself, and I offered him a drink, but he declined that and said he’d just had a long flight so wouldn’t stay long, but he was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding."

Nikki shared that Reeves was kind to the "starstruck" wedding guests and even posed for pictures with the hotel staff.

"My mum, Jo, took photos and shouted for everyone to yell ‘Speed’ as she took the photo," she shared. "We laughed about that as it’s one of his older films! We are big fans."

Nikki detailed her wedding day as being already "perfect" and "magical," but the surprise appearance by Reeves made the day "out of this world" and gave her and her husband "something to remember [at] the start of many more adventures."

Reeves is in a relationship of his own. The actor and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, first went public in November 2019 and made their red carpet debut as a couple by attending the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in Los Angeles.

Reeves and his artist girlfriend have been friends for years, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, they’ve collaborated on several projects, including Reeves’ 2011 book "Ode to Happiness" and 2016’s "Shadows," which featured Grant’s illustrations.

In his professional life, news was shared earlier this month that Reeves is set to star in Hulu’s "Devil in the White City," which is being executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese as well as the "John Wick" star.

This marks the movie stars first big television role.