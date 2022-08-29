Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Brittany Aldean’s comments on gender are praised and bashed by stars

Jason Aldean's wife Brittany wrote that she was grateful her parents didn't change her gender when she was younger

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines August 29 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines August 29

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music and famous political commentators are embroiled in a battle of words in the aftermath of Brittany Aldean's message in which she thanked her parents for "not changing" her gender when she enjoyed a "tomboy phase" in her youth.

The controversy, which predominantly surrounded what some believe to be hateful and transphobic comments by Aldean, caught the attention of two female country music stars, Marren Morris and Cassadee Pope. 

Aldean, who is married to Grammy-nominated singer Jason Aldean, doubled down when she was met with criticism from Pope, sharing to her Instagram story, "Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care,’ is one of the worst evils. I will always support my children and do what I can do protect their innocence."

Originally, Pope and Morris took to their Twitter's to share their distaste of Aldean's comments. Pope questioned why a beauty-owner, such as Aldean, would alienate or exclude a certain group of people with her words.

As a result, a slew of other famous faces, including the woman at the forefront's husbands, shared their hot-takes on the comments made by Aldean.

JASON ALDEAN'S WIFE ON HAVING COURAGE TO SHARE POLITICAL VIEWS THAT GO AGAINST THE GRAIN: 'DON'T GIVE A DAMN'

Cassadee Pope

Cassadee Pope immediately inserted herself into the conversation after Brittany Aldean's comments were made, and even shared to her Instagram a pointed caption about the feud.

Cassadee Pope immediately inserted herself into the conversation after Brittany Aldean's comments were made, and even shared to her Instagram a pointed caption about the feud. (Michael Loccisano/Instagram)

It was really Pope's tweet after Aldean's comments that began to get traction and got the feud brewing. 

"The Voice" singer took to her Instagram to share a cheeky post addressing getting underneath the skin of someone "you don't like in the first place." This was seemingly a jab at Aldean. 

Marren Morris 

Marren Morris was quick to support Cassadee Pope.

Marren Morris was quick to support Cassadee Pope. (John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM)

Beneath that Instagram post shared by Pope, Morris wrote, "You know, I'm glad she didn't become a boy either because we really don't need another a-----e dude in the world. Sucks when Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘protectiveness of the children.’"

Additionally, Morris shared another Instagram post with the caption, "Burn it the f*** down. What a loving, inclusive crowd," seemingly referencing the exclusivity she believed Aldean's comments carried.

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth seemingly shared her two cents with simple "Yup." under Marren Morris' Instagram.

Kristin Chenoweth seemingly shared her two cents with simple "Yup." under Marren Morris' Instagram. (Kevin Winter/Instagram)

Underneath the Instagram post shared by Morris, actress Kristin Chenoweth chimed in, simply stating, "Yup." 

Chenoweth has been a long-time supporter of LGBTQ rights.

Ryan Hurd

Ryan Hurd, a country musician just like his wife Marren Morris, championed her for speaking up for trans kids.

Ryan Hurd, a country musician just like his wife Marren Morris, championed her for speaking up for trans kids. (Jeff Kravitz/Twitter)

Ryan Hurd, Morris' husband, an accomplished musician and songwriter in his own right, spoke out on Twitter following the feud, and applauded his wife for sticking up for trans kids. 

He wrote, "Shut up and sign only applies to those who you disagree with." 

Brittany Aldean

Brittany Aldean shared her appreciation for her fans with a simple Instagram post, saying "I love y'all, that's all."

Brittany Aldean shared her appreciation for her fans with a simple Instagram post, saying "I love y'all, that's all." (Jason Kempin)

In the wake of what turned out to be very contentious remarks, Aldean posted a photo of herself to her own Instagram, writing, "I love y'all, that's all," adding three red heart emojis.

Aldean has never shied away in the past from speaking out on her beliefs, no matter the backlash she may face.

Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean commented on his wife's post, writing, "MY Barbie!!" which was likely referencing Marren Morris' Twitter insult calling Aldean an "Insurrection Barbie."

Jason Aldean commented on his wife's post, writing, "MY Barbie!!" which was likely referencing Marren Morris' Twitter insult calling Aldean an "Insurrection Barbie." (Mickey Bernal/Instagram)

Jason Aldean vehemently defended his wife, even calling her his own "Barbie." 

This was likely in reference to the tweet Morris wrote about his wife, where she called the "American Idol" alumna an "Insurrection Barbie."

Candace Owens

Candace Owens expressed her thoughts on the comments made by Brittany Aldean, which some took to be transphobic.

Candace Owens expressed her thoughts on the comments made by Brittany Aldean, which some took to be transphobic. (Jason Davis)

Candace Owens initially inserted herself into the Pope and Morris tweet conversation, where Morris called Aldean an "Insurrection Barbie." 

The talk-show host blasted both artists, writing, "It's easier to not castrate your children. But I guess whatever helps sell bad records."

Candace Owens chimed in on Twitter, replying to both Cassadee Pope and Marren Morris' tweets.

Candace Owens chimed in on Twitter, replying to both Cassadee Pope and Marren Morris' tweets. (Twitter)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Raelynn

Raeylnn then shared a photo of herself with Brittany and Owens, captioning the post: 'Mama bears for life.'

Raeylnn then shared a photo of herself with Brittany and Owens, captioning the post: 'Mama bears for life.' (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Raeylnn then shared a photo of herself with Brittany and Owens, captioning the post: "Mama bears for life."

Brittany then shared Raelynn's Instagram Story on her social media, along with the caption, "For life" and strong arm emojis.

Jonathan Van Ness

"Queer Eye's" Jonathan Van Ness applauded Marren Morris for being an ally.

"Queer Eye's" Jonathan Van Ness applauded Marren Morris for being an ally. (Roy Rochlin/Twitter)

"Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness responded to an article written and shared on Twitter about Morris and Pope addressing Aldean's comments. Van Ness, who considers themself to be non-binary, wrote they "love to see allies (sic)." 

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves subtly shared her opinions on the Brittany Aldean comments, by liking a single tweet.

Kacey Musgraves subtly shared her opinions on the Brittany Aldean comments, by liking a single tweet. (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Singer and Grammy Award-winner Kacey Musgraves was much more covert with her opinion on the Aldean comments, simply liking a tweet that most-likely was criticizing the appearance of Aldean in conjunction with her comments about trans children and their bodies.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kacey Musgraves liked a tweet that very clearly criticizing Brittany Aldean.

Kacey Musgraves liked a tweet that very clearly criticizing Brittany Aldean. (Twitter)

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending