Brittany Aldean’s comments on gender are praised and bashed by stars

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music and famous political commentators are embroiled in a battle of words in the aftermath of Brittany Aldean's message in which she thanked her parents for "not changing" her gender when she enjoyed a "tomboy phase" in her youth.

The controversy, which predominantly surrounded what some believe to be hateful and transphobic comments by Aldean, caught the attention of two female country music stars, Marren Morris and Cassadee Pope.

Aldean, who is married to Grammy-nominated singer Jason Aldean, doubled down when she was met with criticism from Pope, sharing to her Instagram story, "Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care,’ is one of the worst evils. I will always support my children and do what I can do protect their innocence."

Originally, Pope and Morris took to their Twitter's to share their distaste of Aldean's comments. Pope questioned why a beauty-owner, such as Aldean, would alienate or exclude a certain group of people with her words.

As a result, a slew of other famous faces, including the woman at the forefront's husbands, shared their hot-takes on the comments made by Aldean.

JASON ALDEAN'S WIFE ON HAVING COURAGE TO SHARE POLITICAL VIEWS THAT GO AGAINST THE GRAIN: 'DON'T GIVE A DAMN'

Cassadee Pope

It was really Pope's tweet after Aldean's comments that began to get traction and got the feud brewing.

"The Voice" singer took to her Instagram to share a cheeky post addressing getting underneath the skin of someone "you don't like in the first place." This was seemingly a jab at Aldean.

Marren Morris

Beneath that Instagram post shared by Pope, Morris wrote, "You know, I'm glad she didn't become a boy either because we really don't need another a-----e dude in the world. Sucks when Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘protectiveness of the children.’"

Additionally, Morris shared another Instagram post with the caption, "Burn it the f*** down. What a loving, inclusive crowd," seemingly referencing the exclusivity she believed Aldean's comments carried.

Kristin Chenoweth

Underneath the Instagram post shared by Morris, actress Kristin Chenoweth chimed in, simply stating, "Yup."

Chenoweth has been a long-time supporter of LGBTQ rights.

Ryan Hurd

Ryan Hurd, Morris' husband, an accomplished musician and songwriter in his own right, spoke out on Twitter following the feud, and applauded his wife for sticking up for trans kids.

He wrote, "Shut up and sign only applies to those who you disagree with."

Brittany Aldean

In the wake of what turned out to be very contentious remarks, Aldean posted a photo of herself to her own Instagram, writing, "I love y'all, that's all," adding three red heart emojis.

Aldean has never shied away in the past from speaking out on her beliefs, no matter the backlash she may face.

Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean vehemently defended his wife, even calling her his own "Barbie."

This was likely in reference to the tweet Morris wrote about his wife, where she called the "American Idol" alumna an "Insurrection Barbie."

Candace Owens

Candace Owens initially inserted herself into the Pope and Morris tweet conversation, where Morris called Aldean an "Insurrection Barbie."

The talk-show host blasted both artists, writing, "It's easier to not castrate your children. But I guess whatever helps sell bad records."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Raelynn

Raeylnn then shared a photo of herself with Brittany and Owens, captioning the post: "Mama bears for life."

Brittany then shared Raelynn's Instagram Story on her social media, along with the caption, "For life" and strong arm emojis.

Jonathan Van Ness

"Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness responded to an article written and shared on Twitter about Morris and Pope addressing Aldean's comments. Van Ness, who considers themself to be non-binary, wrote they "love to see allies (sic)."

Kacey Musgraves

Singer and Grammy Award-winner Kacey Musgraves was much more covert with her opinion on the Aldean comments, simply liking a tweet that most-likely was criticizing the appearance of Aldean in conjunction with her comments about trans children and their bodies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP