Naomi Judd's autopsy confirms country singer's cause of death as family releases statement

Naomi Judd's autopsy report released by the Nashville medical examiner’s office confirmed statements that the late country music star's family members had previously made regarding the circumstances of her death at the age of 76 on April 30.

Judd died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy report obtained by Fox News Digital revealed on Friday.

"We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, too. One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe," an official statement from Judd's family that was provided to The Associated Press read.

The statement continued, "She was treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder, to which millions of Americans can relate."

The report stated that Judd was found "unresponsive in her home by family." She was transported from her residence in Franklin, Tennessee to the Williamson Medical Center "where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival."

The manner of death was cited as suicide.

Per the autopsy, the Kentucky native's past medical history was "significant for anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, chronic idiopathic pneumonitis, hepatitis C, hypertension, and hypothyroidism."

The report noted, "Per family, the decedent has had prior suicidal ideations and recent life stressors."

"A weapon and a note with suicidal connotations were found near the decedent at the scene."

The toxicology analysis showed several prescription drugs in Judd’s system that are used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder.

Judd's two daughters Wynonna, 58, and Ashley, 54, announced their mother's death in a tweet, writing, "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness."

During a "Good Morning America" interview in May, Ashley said, "Because we don't want it to be part of the gossip economy I will share with you that she used a weapon; my mother used a firearm."

She continued, "So that's the piece of information we are very uncomfortable sharing, but understand that we're in a position that if we don't say it, someone else is going to."

Naomi and Wynonna formed the musical duo The Judds in 1983. The two won five Grammy Awards and scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades.

Naomi died the day before she and Wynonna were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The family has asked for privacy as they mourn and encouraged anyone in a similar crisis to seek help.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

