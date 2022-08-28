JLo reportedly rips 'private moment' leak during Ben Affleck wedding: 'Stolen without our consent'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It has been just over a week since Jennifer Lopez’s gorgeous three-day wedding weekend to Ben Affleck, and while the two are certainly enjoying marital bliss while on their honeymoon in Italy, the singer reportedly revealed on Instagram her fury with a leaked "private moment" between her and her groom.

According to reports, the singer took to Instagram to share outrage after a video from her wedding where she is serenading Affleck with an unreleased song was leaked, commenting on a since-deleted post, "This was taken without permission. Period."

Lopez reportedly wrote, "Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all are getting it from because we had NDAs and asked everyone not to share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share."

Guests of the wedding, from friends to stylists, have shared less secretive — and presumably authorized — imagery of the stars' special day.

The video of JLo singing to Affleck, who sat before her and her backup singers in a chair, was posted by a fan account. The account has since taken the post down, but shared what Lopez reportedly wrote in the comments section.

Lopez was said to have continued, "Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it's to share with (sic) my fans. Which I will do when I'm ready to do. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money."

A representative for Jennifer Lopez did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"OnTheJLo" is Lopez's newsletter she releases to her fans that features exclusive content about her life. She shared her first photos of her Las Vegas wedding to Affleck there, as well as a behind-the-scenes look into her customized wedding dresses with Ralph Lauren.

While the reunited lovers were married in Las Vegas in July, they had a more glamorous ceremony and party last week at Affleck's sprawling Georgia estate just last week.

The newlyweds then jetted off to Italy, where they have been photographed looking infatuated with one another.

It is unclear who sold the footage of Lopez and Affleck's private serenade.