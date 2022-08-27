Jason Aldean’s wife responds to 'tomboy phase' backlash online, thanks parents for not changing her gender

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music star Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, responded to the backlash she received on Instagram this week from singers within the country music community following a "get ready with me" post where she thanked her parents for not changing her gender.

Brittany created a video reel on the platform where she showed her two million followers how she transforms from a relatively makeup-free face into fully ready glam with the flick of a foundation brush while Beyoncé and Jay-Z's "Upgrade U" played on the clip.

She captioned the post, "I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

Country music singers Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris were just a few of the many to criticize the seconds-long video, with Pope tweeting that celebrities could "see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging," as Morris added, "it's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human?"

Brittany, who married the "You Make It Easy" crooner in 2015, received more than 137,000 likes on her post, including comments from Lara Trump, Jon Pardi's wife Summer, and her husband.

"Lmao!! Im glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out," Jason wrote in the reel, which amassed more than one million views by Saturday.

Pope took aim at Brittany when she tweeted hours after the video went up, "You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their "tomboy phase" to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."

Brittany shared Pope's message on Instagram with the follow-up, "Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care,’ is one of the worst evils. I will always support my children and do what I can do protect their innocence."

"The other day Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow Navy will want to be a cat. They're children," she said of her two kids with Jason.

"Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they're willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren't old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions. Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions.

She ended her response with, "Until then, leave children alone."

Brittany continued on Instagram with "food for thought" and added the age to enter the military and buy cigarettes was 18, to drive a car was 16 and drink alcohol was 21, but to "take life altering hormone blockers and/or irreversible surgery - a child can choose?" and tagged Cassadee Pope.

Aldean's wife shared Maren Morris' response to Pope's initial tweet, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

Brittany added, "Karen Morris, thanks for calling me Barbie."

Adding more fuel to the online fire, Pope shared a snap on Friday with the caption, "POV: Knowing you got under someone’s skin you don’t like in the first place."

Morris wrote, "You know, I’m glad she didn’t become a boy either because we really don’t need another a--hole dude in the world. Sucks when Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘protectiveness of the children.’ Weren’t they putting their kids in ‘Biden-is-a-pedo’ shirts on social media? Sounds like a real safe way to protect them from millions of eyes!

She continued: "F--- all the way off to Insurrection Barbie and the fellow IB’s trolling this comment section with their hypocritical, hateful a--es."