Chris Rock says he was asked to host 2023 Oscars but declined offer after Will Smith slap: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Rock will not be returning to the Academy Awards as a host.

During the comedian’s Sunday night show in Phoenix, Rock shared with the audience that he was asked to host next year’s Oscar Awards ceremony, which he denied, according to the Arizona Republic.

Rock, 57, made a joke to the crowd and compared returning to the Academy Awards to Nicole Brown Simpson’s death. He reportedly said going back to the award ceremony again would be like going back to the scene of the crime or "back to the restaurant."

His reference was to O.J. Simpson’s murder trial where it was argued that her murder began by Nicole leaving a pair of glasses at an Italian restaurant.

CHRIS ROCK ADDRESSES WILL SMITH OSCARS SLAP WHILE ON COMEDY TOUR WITH KEVIN HART: 'I'M NOT A VICTIM'

The comedian reportedly said the slap from Will Smith "hurt" before referencing Smith’s role as Muhammad Ali in a movie.

"He’s bigger than me," Rock reportedly said. "The state of Nevada would not sanction a fight between me and Will Smith."

During his performance in Arizona, Rock shared that he was also asked to host a Super Bowl commercial, which he denied.

A representative for Rock did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

OSCARS PRODUCER RESPONDS TO WILL SMITH'S APOLOGY TO CHRIS ROCK: ‘I’M PULLING FOR HIM'

Smith's slap against Rock resulted in him being banned from the Academy for 10 years. Smith received his first Academy Award shortly after slapping Rock while he was presenting an award.

The comedian joked about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, during the ceremony, referring to her bald head.

"Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?" Rock joked, referring to the 1997 film "G.I. Jane," starring Demi Moore who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy SEAL candidate.

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia. The actress has often discussed the challenges of hair loss on Instagram and other social media platforms.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The joke missed, badly.

Smith walked onto the stage from his front-row seat and took a swing at Rock with an open palm, generating a loud smack. Smith walked back to his seat and shouted for Rock to leave Pinkett Smith alone. Rock replied that he was just making a "G.I. Jane" joke — and Smith yelled back at him a second time.

Smith shouted at Rock to "Keep my wife’s name out of your f---ing mouth," and the crowd hushed as it became clear this was no act.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith released a public apology on social media days after the awards ceremony and also recently released a YouTube apology to Rock.