Elizabeth Hurley met Meghan Markle before Prince Harry did: 'She was fantastic'

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
Actress Elizabeth Hurley pines to 'fall in love with someone wonderful'Video

Actress Elizabeth Hurley pines to 'fall in love with someone wonderful'

Even though she has found lasting success as an actress and swimwear designer, Elizabeth Hurley revealed in an interview with Red magazine that, 'It would be fantastic to fall in love with someone wonderful.' Hurely admits to having great relationships with all of her exes, her most famous being actor Hugh Grant, but their breakups made her realize what she really wants in a partner.

Before Elizabeth Hurley played the Queen of England, she mingled with the future Duchess of Sussex.

The 54-year-old, who previously starred on E!’s “The Royals,” told Us Weekly on Sunday she met Meghan Markle before the “Suits” alum began dating Britain’s Prince Harry.

“I met her once when we were both just actresses,” said the British star. “I think before she probably met her future husband. She was fantastic.”

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle hold their baby son Archie as they meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town on Sep. 25, 2019.

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle hold their baby son Archie as they meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town on Sep. 25, 2019. (Getty)

Markle, 38, and Harry, 35, met in 2016 through mutual friends. The couple said “I do” in 2018 and welcomed their son Archie in May of this year.

Hurley admitted she hasn’t spoken to the American actress in years, but stressed she’s a big fan of her royal work.

“For me, she’s doing a great job and looks wonderful,” said Hurley. “So I wish her nothing but luck. To be honest, I haven’t met her since. I don’t really know her very well. She knows that she’s doing a great job in Africa.”

Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle starred in "Suits" together.

Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle starred in "Suits" together. (Getty Images)

But Hurley does have one relationship with another star — ex-boyfriend Hugh Grant. The pair dated from 1987 until 2000. The British actor went on to marry producer Anna Elisabet Eberstein in 2018. The couple shares a 7-year-old son named John. Grant, 59, also has a son named Felix, 6, and a daughter named Tabitha with his ex Tinlan Hong.

“He’s one of my best friends,” Hurley gushed. “He’s a great dad… He’s happily married. And everything’s good. His career’s great. Family life’s great. He’s a lucky man.”

As for her own love life, Hurley remained mum.

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant.

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant. (Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty)

“I won’t tell you if I were [dating someone],” Hurley told the outlet. “I’m trying very hard to keep my private life a little more private than it perhaps has been in the past.”

Hurley shares a son named Damien, 17, with ex Steve Bing. Grant is her child’s godfather.

In 2007, she married Indian textile heir Arun Nayar but the couple divorced in 2011. Three months later, Hurley was engaged to Australian cricketer Shane Warne. However, the couple called it quits in 2013.

“All of my boyfriends, husbands and fiancés have been my best friends, so it’s a terrible gap they leave,” she told Red magazine in May of this year. “I think that’s when you learn the importance of having other sources of comfort, fun and intimacy. You feel cozy with people that have been your best friends for 30 years, but occasionally you’ll meet someone who you click with — it’s important to keep yourself open to that.”

British actress Elizabeth Hurley, seen above in November 2017, took some heat online for her cleavage-baring dress.

British actress Elizabeth Hurley, seen above in November 2017, took some heat online for her cleavage-baring dress. (Reuters)

Yet Hurley said she isn’t in a rush to get involved with anyone. In fact, the star said she’s at her happiest from the comfort of home in the English countryside.

“I spend half the day on my laptop and then I attempt to have a life,” she said. “When I’m there I have a ponytail, wear UGG boots, put on some Nike track pants and I’m happy. When I’m home I cook or make jam – I’ve just started making marmalade – I love all that. I get so much joy from gardening. I’ve become obsessed with it. It’s the only time I switch off.”

Hurley also said she keeps busy by staying active, which has helped her not to stress over getting older.

“I really believe in being active, but I don't do much set exercise,” said Hurley. “In the country, I walk a lot, run around a lot and do a lot of manual labor — I also love getting out with my chainsaw. I still have a contract with Estee Lauder, which is in its 24th year. Hats off to them for not disposing of women as they get older.”