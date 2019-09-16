Elizabeth Hurley, 54, bids farewell to summer in plunging red bikini and Daisy Duke shorts

Elizabeth Hurley is stretching out every bit of summer sun.

The 54-year-old model and businesswoman was on social media on Saturday to showcase her figure during England’s golden hour.

Donning a bright red bikini top and denim shorts, Hurley shined against the simple backdrop of a moss-covered tree. “Last of the summer sun #England #herefordshire,” Hurley captioned the image.

The British model has been tapping into her social media accounts to model her own line of swimwear, Elizabeth Hurley Beach

The former Estee Lauder model has talked about how she maintains her impeccable figure.

"People often ask me how you can look good as you age, and for me, it’s a couple of things,” Hurley told The Cut in 2017. “You need to look after your skin, that’s important. I feel very blessed because I’ve worked with the Estee Lauder companies for 22 years, so I have great products."

"You also have to look after your health," she noted. "You can’t look good if you’re not healthy, and diet plays a big part. You can’t smoke and have too much alcohol. We all get hard knocks in life, but it’s important to stay positive and stay engaged, and not be angry. Anger doesn’t seem to go hand in hand with wellness.”

Hurley’s model son, Damian, recently channeled his mother’s confidence and personality in his first-ever beauty campaign.

The 17-year-old posed in a video ad for celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath. Damien’s shoot brought back the iconic photog Steven Meisel, who was behind Elizabeth's cover shoot for American Vogue in 1998.