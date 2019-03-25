Elizabeth Hurley recreates iconic 1994 Versace pin dress

It's been 25 years and we're still not over it.

Elizabeth Hurley wore that infamous Versace pin gown to the London premiere of her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant's film, "Four Weddings and a Funeral," in 1994 — and people are still reacting to the barely-there ensemble.

In the April issue of Harper's Bazaar, the 53-year-old model-actress shares the story behind the dress, while rocking a reimagined piece by Versace.

ELIZABETH HURLEY SHARES VIDEO OF HERSELF SWIMMING TOPLESS

“I was so unprepared for what happened that night," Hurley admitted in the article. "I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh’s premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion. I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag."

"I took it home and did my own hair and makeup, fighting Hugh for the mirror, which wasn’t even full-length, in our tiny one-bedroom flat," she recalled. "It was all very unglamorous compared to how things get done these days.”

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 53, DONS ‘AQUAMARINE’ BIKINI IN LATEST RACY POST

Hurley, who regularly posts photos on Instagram showing off her enviable bikini body, added that she can still fit into the original Versace dress.

“I don’t exercise, but I am very active," the former "Gossip Girl" actress explained. "But just because it still fits doesn’t mean I would wear it today — it wouldn’t be appropriate!"

In the interview, Hurley also opened up about her most recent role as Queen Helena on the now-canceled E!’s series, "The Royals."

“I had a great time working on that show. I got to kiss a lot of young men in their 20s!" she said, adding that when it comes to future acting gigs she's "hoping to break with the femme fatale casting and play a lesbian in my next film.”