Elizabeth Hurley wishes a 'happy Independence Day to all Americans'

Elizabeth Hurley wished her American fans a happy Independence Day in the only way she knows how -- in a bikini.

The British beauty shared a bikini-clad picture of herself with her friend, Celia Wise, on Instagram Friday.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful friend Ceila and Happy Independence Day to all Americans," Hurley posted.

The 54-year-old model has made a name for herself on the social media platform for posing in various bathing suits.

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, Hurley actress showed off a new blue bikini, flaunting her fit figure while floating in the pool. She captioned the video, "Lazeee Sunday," along with a heart emoji.

The former Estee Lauder model, who turned 54 last month, revealed her secrets to maintaining her impeccable figure over the years, citing a healthy diet and effective beauty products as sources of her success.

"People often ask me how you can look good as you age, and for me, it’s a couple of things,” Hurley told The Cut in 2017. “You need to look after your skin, that’s important. I feel very blessed because I’ve worked with the Estee Lauder companies for 22 years, so I have great products.

"You also have to look after your health," she noted. "You can’t look good if you’re not healthy, and diet plays a big part. You can’t smoke and have too much alcohol. We all get hard knocks in life, but it’s important to stay positive and stay engaged, and not be angry. Anger doesn’t seem to go hand in hand with wellness.”