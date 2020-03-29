Elizabeth Hurley shares coronavirus quarantine update: 'Keeping everyone as safe as possible'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Elizabeth Hurley has been a busy bee while stuck in coronavirus quarantine.

The actress took to Instagram to share an update on her life since beginning self-isolation -- her first post in over two weeks.

The post contained a photo of Hurley, 54, clutching a glass and wearing a dark-colored dress with light floral print.

"Day 11 of my family’s lockdown in Herefordshire and I finally washed my hair, put on some make up and found time to post," said the "Bedazzled" star. "In these scary times I feel incredibly lucky to live in the countryside and have lots of outside space."

The actress then revealed that she has an astonishing number of people staying with her at the moment.

"As well as my son, I have seven other people living with me including my 79 year old mother and her sister- also in her late 70’s- and one of my best friends who is in the highest risk group with severe respiratory problems," revealed Hurley. "Keeping everyone as safe as possible (and fed) is a full time job."

She continued: "We all are full of the highest admiration for our wonderful NHS staff and are doing everything we can to not add to their burden. Thank God it’s Sat night and we can r-e-l-a-x and take a break from being glued to the news."

A few weeks ago, Hurley shared a message on Instagram, urging her fans to stay safe and to stay indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Why go out when you can stay in?" she wrote. "Why buy new dresses if you can squeeze yourself into one you’ve had for 15 years?"

In the accompanying photo, Hurley donned a slimming, bedazzled black dress and large, elaborate, silver earrings.