Elizabeth Hurley posts topless pic ahead of Christmas: ‘Guests have arrived’

Elizabeth Hurley took a break from entertaining guests to post a steamy Instagram photo ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The 54-year-old actress stripped down to black bikini bottoms and a sequined black blazer with nothing else underneath it.

"House decorated, guests have arrived, cupboards bulging with food.....#mood #bringiton," the Elizabeth Hurley Beach designer captioned the photo.

The actress is known for showing off her trim figure on social media, and fans went wild over her latest holiday-inspired photo.

"You serving Xmas dinner dressed like that? I may fly over! love you!" American photographer Sante D'Orazio commented.

Another follower referred to the British star as the "sexiest woman alive," along with dozens of other fans flooding her comments section to question if she will be under their Christmas tree come Wednesday morning.

Earlier this month Hurley modeled a striped bikini from her bikini line to promote her own swimwear line.

Prior to that, Hurley posted a sultry Instagram picture of herself wrapped in a red dress ahead of the holiday season.

"I wear lots of red but Chinese red, aka Valentino red,, is by far and away my favourite shade. And perfect for Xmas," she wrote.

Amid the sexy social media snaps, Hurley has been busy filming the final season of "Marvel's Runaways," in which she plays an evil sorceress.