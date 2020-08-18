‘DWTS’ reveals premiere date, says married pro dancers must live apart as COVID-19 precaution

“Dancing with the Stars” is returning for season 29 on Sept. 14 with a lot of changes.

On Tuesday during “Good Morning America,” the series announced the premiere date, the lineup of professional dancers and a shocking coronavirus precaution measure.

The show is requiring the three married couples – Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, and Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach – to live separately for the entirety of filming.

All pros who are roommates must also live apart as a coronavirus precaution.

The rule was implemented so that if one pro dancer gets infected, the other person’s fate in the competition won’t be jeopardized.

"It's going to be bliss – I mean it's going to be terrible," Slater, 31, joked on "GMA."

She added: "It's going to be so different because we can't actually interact and even prep with each other, which is something completely different, but we're doing everything we can to keep safe. There's going to be a lot of FaceTiming."

This year, several pros are returning to the series along with two new faces.

Sharna Burgess, Peta Murgatroyd, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Chmerkovskiy, Johnson, Farber, Pashkov and Slater are returning.

Pashkov’s wife Karagach will be a first-time pro on the show.

Britt Stewart was added to the dance pro lineup, too, making her the show’s first Black female pro.

Among new changes on the ABC show, hosts Tom Bergen and Erin Andrews were replaced by “America’s Top Model” judge Tyra Banks.

The full celebrity lineup has yet to be announced. The contestant and pro pairing will be announced during the premiere.

As of Tuesday, former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe is the only celebrity confirmed guest.