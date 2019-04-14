'Dancing with the Stars' pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson tie the knot

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are officially husband and wife.

On Saturday, the “Dancing with the Stars” pros wed at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palo Verdes, California, according to People, where they were joined by 200 of their closest family and friends, including Cheryl Burke, Mark Ballas, and Nikki Bella.

“Mr. & Mrs. Chmerkovskiy 04~13~2019,” Johnson, 25, posted to Instagram.

Johnson, who wore a Vera Wang gown for the ceremony, exchanged personal vows with Chmerkovskiy, 33, who opted for a custom Brooks Brothers tuxedo. The couple also swapped rose gold Jacob & Co. wedding bands.

As for the bridal party, Johnson’s former “Dancing with the Stars” partner, Adam Rippon, served as a bridesman, in addition to bridesmaids Lindsay Arnold and Gabby Diaz, while sisters Stacy Johnson Bills and Jill Zenger acted as co-maids of honor. Chmerkovskiy’s brother, Maks, was the best man, as Ted Volynets, Igor Drobyazko, Nicole Volynets, Alex Samusevich, and Eugene Livshits made up the groomsmen.

Chmerkovskiy proposed to Johnson in Venice, Italy, last June.

“I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever. Babychka Мой любовь thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ!!!!” Johnson gushed on social media at the time.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.