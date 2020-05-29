Tyra Banks admits past 'America's Next Top Model' clip where she mocked contestant's teeth makes her 'cringe'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tyra Banks says she still cringes over her past insensitive comments made on "America's Next Top Model."

A clip from 2006 resurfaced earlier this month, showing Banks, the modeling competition show's creator and former judge/host, pressuring Cycle 6 contestant Danielle Evans to get dental surgery to close the gap between her two front teeth.

Banks apologized on her own talk show at the time and did so once again weeks ago. But in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, she says the clip still haunts her.

"I went on my talk show and did an entire segment on what we did. What we did was wrong, and we apologized for it," she told the outlet. "But not everybody saw that. There's a whole new generation of people that didn't grow up with my show and didn't see that."

When watching the past clip regarding Evans' teeth, Banks confessed: "I cringe."

"And I cringe through the eyes of today," she continued.

In the 2006 clip, Banks asks Evans, "Do you really think you can have a Cover Girl contract with a gap in your mouth?"

When Evans doesn't agree with Banks' critique and says she wants to be who she naturally is, Banks called her appearance "not marketable."

On May 8, Banks acknowledged the recent wave of backlash and addressed it on her Twitter with an apology.

"Been seeing the posts about the insensitive of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you. Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs," she wrote with a heart emoji.

