'Dancing with the Stars' crowns its season 28 champions

SPOILER ALERT

Dancing with The Stars crowned the Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown and her professional dance partner Alan Bersten the winners Monday night on the finale of season 28 of ABC’s reality dance competition series.

Brown, 25, took home the Mirror Ball trophy after competing against fellow amateur finalists Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke and Kel Mitchell. The four remaining contestants danced in two rounds – one a rendition of previous performances during the 11-week season, and another new freestyle dance – in front of judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

Brown and Bersten performed the Viennese waltz to “Lover” by Taylor Swift in the first round before returning to the stage for a freestyle dance to “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys and “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani.

Alaina and her professional dancer partner Gleb Savchenko danced the foxtrot to “Jolene” by Dolly Parton before showing their freestyle moves to “Country Girl” by Luke Bryan. Brooke and Sasha Farber danced the jive to “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner. Their second-round performance was to “Conga” by Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine. Lastly, Mitchell and Witney Carson danced the jazz to “We’re All in This Together” by the High School Musical cast before dancing freestyle to “Jump” by Kris Kross.

The two-hour finale featured live performances from Cher, Pitbull and Ne-Yo. ABC network also aired its first promo for the upcoming season of the Bachelor starring Brown’s ex Pilot Pete. The promo showed Brown visit Peter Weber before he embarked on his own journey to find love.

Co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced Alaina had won fourth place and Brooke had won third place in the remaining minutes of the show. Mitchell won the runner-up. All four final contestants, in addition to season favorites, Kate Flannery and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, will join the upcoming Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2020.