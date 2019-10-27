Kanye West slams 'Dancing with the Stars,' Val Chmerkovskiy namedrops Kim Kardashian in response

Kanye West shaded "Dancing with the Stars" in the lyrics to his new album "Jesus Is King," and at least one of the professional dancers isn't sitting idly by and letting the rapper get away with it.

In West's track "Oh God," he raps about providing for his famous family, “That’s why I charge the prices that I charge/ I can’t be out here dancin’ with the stars.”

The 42-year-old MC may have forgotten that his own wife, Kim Kardashian, competed on the series, perhaps because she was the first star eliminated in her season in 2008.

"DWTS" pro Val Chmerkovskiy got wind of West's diss and fired back in an Instagram video.

In the clip, Chmerkovskiy, 33, listens to the lines and looks confused.

As the track continues, images of West, as well as of Kardashian, 38, on "DWTS" appear.

At the end of the video, Chmerkovskiy jokes, "Yo Kanye, keep talking that smack about 'Dancing with the Stars.' You gonna catch this diss track. With some rhinestones on."

He also referenced West's feud with Drake in a caption, writing, "That new Ye album got me in my feelings.. #kanyewest #yeezy #dwts #beefstronganoff #shotsfired #drake #dontatme #lol."

Kim wasn't the only Kardashian to compete on "DWTS." Her brother — West's brother-in-law — Robert Kardashian competed on the show in 2011.