'Dancing with the Stars' judge Carrie Ann Inaba cried over Tom Bergeron's, Erin Andrews' departures

“Dancing with the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba revealed that she was brought to tears over the news that the show’s hosts will not be returning next season.

ABC announced on Tuesday that Tyra Banks will be the new solo host of the competition series’ upcoming 29th season after news broke that Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews were not asked back.

Inaba will appear on Tuesday’s episode of “The Talk” to discuss the shakeup happening at “DWTS” amid ABC’s decision to take things in a new direction.

“I feel like it was just such sudden news," Inaba shares in a sneak preview of the episode (via Entertainment Tonight). "My heart breaks for Tom and Erin."

She adds: “I cried when I heard the news, as well as, I think a lot of our fans did.”

However, just because she is sad about having to move on with the show without Bergeron and Andrews doesn’t mean she’s upset about their replacement joining the team as host and executive producer. However, she takes issue with a recent interview Banks did with “Good Morning America” in which she was called the show’s first Black host.

“I like breaking those doors down so that we don’t have any more firsts,” Banks said, noting that she hadn’t thought about the “DWTS” accolade in those terms. “But it’s nice to be first right? So that you can open that door and let so many other people in after you. I’m excited, yeah.”

“Season 1 we had Lisa Canning [co-host with Bergeron]," Inaba told “The Talk” hosts. "Also, I don't think that’s how we should be labeling her. [Banks is] our new host. Period. It has nothing to do with the color of her skin."

She adds: "I think it has to do with all that Tyra Banks is. All the energy she has. She’s like a visionary, she's a strong, powerful woman. I think we're in good hands. It’s different, the fans are going to have to get used to it, I understand that, but I think we should welcome her."

Fortunately for nervous “Dancing with the Stars” fans, Inaba said that there are currently no plans for a similar shakeup to happen on the judge’s panel.

“That is the plan, that we’re coming back. But they’re going make the official announcement in a few weeks. They're just going to keep letting us know all the details," she explained. "I don’t want people to worry. It seems like everything is ok."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there's currently no word on when the next season of "Dancing with the Stars" will go into production.