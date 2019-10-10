'Dancing with the Stars' pro Peta Murgatroyd sworn in as US citizen: 'Dreams really do come true'

Peta Murgatroyd is officially a U.S. citizen.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro shared an emotional post on Instagram Wednesday after her swearing-in ceremony.

"Yesterday was an emotional day for me," she began. "After countless US Visas starting from 2006 and the last 5 years with a Green Card, I am officially a United States citizen."

The 33-year-old admitted she was "getting misty eyed" writing the post because "I haven't reflected on my life up until this point."

"I went deep down memory lane and I cried at the ceremony and then really cried in private. Memories surfaced that I had forgotten about, wishes that I had made as a child in my backyard with a full moon and promises that I made to myself and my family," she shared. "Everything came full circle and here I was sitting in an auditorium with 1000 people, with my Ukrainian/American husband and my American son....a girl from little Perth with a big dream of being ‘someone’. I dreamt of performing on the worlds biggest stage, I dreamt of people knowing my name, I dreamt of being the best at my craft, I dreamt of making a difference in the world and most of all I dreamt of making my family proud and proving that I could do it at the highest level.

"I love the life I created, but it wouldn’t be possible without the United States giving me the chance to succeed and live in the best country in the world, where dreams really do come true. This country gave me my career, it’s where I found the love of my life, and it’s where my first child was born. This will always be home now," she wrote.

The dancer concluded: "I looked around at the auditorium full of immigrants....their eyes were longingly filled with hope, faith and belief. I am an immigrant too. I will always be one, and I’m proud of it. Thank you USA for accepting me, I will continue to work and treat this country with the upmost respect. I will honor the flag and The Pledge of Allegiance. I don’t take this lightly. God Bless America."

Murgatroyd's husband and fellow "DWTS" pro, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 39, shared a video of their son, Shai, while congratulating his wife.

"Saw mommy get sworn in to officially become a US citizen. More about that later but for now here’s Shai and I during one of many trips we took to get more flags," he shared.